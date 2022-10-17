ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Teen Disappeared Off Central Pennsylvania Front Porch Days Ago: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEaaI_0icVEnYJ00
Savion Patterson. Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A 14-year-old boy went missing on Saturday, Oct. 15, Lancaster City Bureau of police announced on Monday afternoon.

Savion Patterson was last seen on the front porch of his residence on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m., the police detailing the release.

"Savion's family is eager to have him home safe and sound as soon as possible! We ask for help from this great community to locate Savion and help us reunite him with his family," the police say.

Anyone with information on Savion's whereabouts is asked to call 717 735-3301.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

Comments / 10

Eh Whatever
3d ago

230 am on the front porch, 14.. why? No adults on that porch or awake in that house keeping track of what's going on??

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Shooting victim found dead in wooden area in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide. Investigators said a man's body was found around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between Hall Manor and the Park Apartments community. The man had at least one gunshot wound, police said. Police said it's not clear how long...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

17-year-old missing from Cumberland County home

Cumberland County investigators are looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday night. Tearra Goodwill, who also goes by “Alex,” was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Regency Woods South mobile home park, according to Middlesex Township police. Anyone with information on Goodwill’s whereabouts...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Adult male found dead with gunshot wound in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police responded to a call reporting a deceased male at Hall Manor Housing Community around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to police, a dead body was found in the wooded area between Hall Manor and Park Apartment Housing Communities. During their investigation, police discovered the man had suffered a gun shot wound.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Killed Pottstown Teens In Drug Deal Gone Bad: DA

A 17-year-old Montgomery County boy has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery offenses in connection with the slayings of two victims around his age earlier this week, authorities announced. Dominic Carboni, of Shwenksville, had arranged to meet Skyler Fox, 17, to buy marijuana when he shot him and 18-year-old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

3-year-old child fired fatal shot at infant in Lancaster home

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 5:05 p.m.: The Lancaster Bureau of Police has confirmed that a three-year-old child inside the home fired the gun which fatally wounded the infant. The investigation remains open and active. Police are investigating after an infant died after being shot in the face in a...
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Police Searching for Missing, Endangered York Woman

(York, PA) -- A woman is missing from York who police say may be confused and at special risk of harm. They also say Janis Ranier didn't have her cell phone with her when she was last seen in the 600 block of York Street early Tuesday morning. The 59-year-old white woman wears glasses and has red hair and hazel eyes. Ranier is likely driving a silver Kia sedan with Pennsylvania plates and may be headed to Maryland. You're asked to call Spring Garden Township police if you've seen her.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
386K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy