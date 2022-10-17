Teen Disappeared Off Central Pennsylvania Front Porch Days Ago: Police

Savion Patterson. Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A 14-year-old boy went missing on Saturday, Oct. 15, Lancaster City Bureau of police announced on Monday afternoon.

Savion Patterson was last seen on the front porch of his residence on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m., the police detailing the release.

"Savion's family is eager to have him home safe and sound as soon as possible! We ask for help from this great community to locate Savion and help us reunite him with his family," the police say.

Anyone with information on Savion's whereabouts is asked to call 717 735-3301.

