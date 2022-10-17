ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Stolen Chiefs van found trashed at Kansas City tow lot

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Chiefs fan made an extra trip to Kansas City Monday, just hours after returning home to central Missouri.

Riley Halley said thieves took off in his custom Chiefs van Sunday morning. Halley said he walked out of a Northland hotel and saw a stranger driving away in the van.

On Monday morning, Halley said he received some good news from Kansas City police.

Officers located the custom Chiefs van at a Kansas City tow lot.

Halley said he made a return trip to Kansas City Monday to pick up the van and drive it home.

While he’s happy to have the van, he said the thieves trashed the inside of it. He said they also stole all of the Chiefs memorabilia from inside the van, including a jersey autographed by former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

“Every bit of memorabilia we had in the van is gone and the inside of the van is trashed with needles and everything else but the ole express will be coming back home with us! Thanks again,” Halley tweeted to Chiefs Kingdom.

