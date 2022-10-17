Read full article on original website
Diana Franklin
3d ago
SMH Thats Why I Don't Ride With Everyone No More and I Don't trust nobody no more people ain't what they use to be no more these are the last days believe it r not.im glad they didn't hurt her physically to God Be The Glory.
Woman shot at Greentree Apartments in Mobile: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man beats, chokes woman
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man tries to convince a woman SHE owes HIM money-but when she disagrees, he really makes her pay. That’s according to Mobile Police. Take a look at the mug shot for 30 year old Terrell Moultrie. This past Tuesday morning, the 11th, investigators say he went to the woman’s apartment in the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore Street, around 6:30. But he wasn’t there to ask to borrow some sugar for his coffee. Police tell FOX10 News Fugitive Files, Moultrie banged on the woman’s door, until she opened it. When she did, he barged in, demanding she pay him the money she owed him. But when she said she didn’t owe him any money, that’s when investigators say Moultrie started punching, then choking her, before stealing her cell phone, and leaving. The woman’s ok, but Moultrie is still out there, some where. According to M-P-D, Moultrie is charged with 3rd Degree Robbery, but also has a prior history of domestic violence, property theft, and drug charges.
Mobile Police respond to 2 shots fired scenes Tuesday, looking for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to two separate shots fired calls Tuesday, Oct. 18, and are looking for the suspects in both incidents, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bank Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Through investigation, officers learned a “known male […]
New information in deadly Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer
New information involving the car crash that killed Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez two months ago as the man charged with murder in the case goes to court for a preliminary hearing.
Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank
CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
Man arrested for armed robbery at Dollar General in Prichard: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have announced they have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Monday morning. According to officials, evidence was found at the crime scene that connected the suspect to the crime. Officers arrested Justin Tyrone Parker, 33, on Oct. 19 and obtained […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police cracking down on panhandling downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are bringing attention to what they call a growing problem. Panhandling downtown. Captain Matt Garrett said they’ve seen an increase specifically on Dauphin street at restaurants with outdoor seating. “If they do experience this themselves, please call us. Obviously, we want people to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police seek suspect in gunfire exchange at gas station
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No injuries were reported after an exchange of gunfire at a gas station in Mobile, according to police. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chevron at 702 S. University Blvd. Police said an unknown subject showed up and started shooting at another patron....
WALA-TV FOX10
Grand jury to consider murder charge in the death of Mount Vernon police officer
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - An Orange Beach man charged with murder in connection with a traffic wreck that resulted in the death of a Mount Vernon police officer over the summer was drunk and speeding, according to testimony Thursday. After the preliminary hearing, Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore man is accused of following a woman and her two children home, after they left a store on DIP. Investigators say Charles Snider claimed he was a Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy. They say there’s no telling what Snider’s intentions were. Snider...
Popular true-crime podcast discusses case involving suspect from Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular podcast has put a spotlight on a case out of Mississippi that involved a suspect from the Mobile area. Indiana-based podcast “Crime Junkie” creator Ashley Flowers uploaded an episode of the podcast on Oct. 17, involving a man from Mobile. The episode, titled “MISSING: Kreneice Jones & LaMoine Allen,” […]
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to two years in prison for early-morning Mobile heists
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Orleans man will go to federal prison for two years for his role in a pair of early-morning burglaries in 2018, a judge ruled Thursday. Tim Jackson pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen vehicles. Senior U.S. District Judge William...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 18. The investigation started after deputies were called to the 1100 block of Patton Drive, near Elizabeth Street, where they discovered a man who was dead. Deputies said the man’s wounds were significant. […]
Atmore Advance
Man arrested on attempted murder warrant
A Pensacola, Fla. man with warrants for attempted murder out of Escambia County, Fla., was arrested on fugitive from justice and domestic violence III charges on Oct. 18, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Jason Coleman, 38, of Pensacola, was arrested after APD...
WALA-TV FOX10
House damaged after fire on Marine Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue battled a house fire on Marine Street Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters said no one was inside the house. Authorities are investigating what sparked the blaze. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you...
Bus drivers say they’re overworked, underpaid in Escambia Co.
Bus drivers in Escambia County, Florida are speaking out saying they are overworked and underpaid.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunshots in Grand Bay following homecoming tradition leave significant damage
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has a first-hand account of what happened in Grand Bay earlier this month. Someone opened fire on a group of teens out rolling toilet paper through yards. One person’s truck was hit by gunfire, so badly he had to replace the whole door.
Need for food assistance remains high in Baldwin County
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Prodisee Pantry warehouse in Spanish Fort is slowly filling up, but some shelves are still empty. “Our families are telling us that inflation, gas prices are really hitting them hard,” said Executive Director Deann Servos. Servos expects to feed 1500 families in Baldwin County this Thanksgiving. The Turkey Trot […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Man accused of shooting boyfriend of ex surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Eight Mile man wanted in connection with an August shooting on Dickens Street surrendered at the Mobile County Metro Jail. Kirk Darnez Edwards, 32, turned himself in on Tuesday. According to Mobile police, Edward broke into a home on Dickens Street in the Toulminville area...
WALA-TV FOX10
Chickasaw man arrested following chase on interstate
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Chickasaw man who led them on a high-speed chase through Mobile Monday night. The chase began shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 10 then headed north on Interstate 65 and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before ending in Prichard’s jurisdiction, authorities said.
Comments / 3