ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 3

Diana Franklin
3d ago

SMH Thats Why I Don't Ride With Everyone No More and I Don't trust nobody no more people ain't what they use to be no more these are the last days believe it r not.im glad they didn't hurt her physically to God Be The Glory.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Woman shot at Greentree Apartments in Mobile: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Man beats, chokes woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man tries to convince a woman SHE owes HIM money-but when she disagrees, he really makes her pay. That’s according to Mobile Police. Take a look at the mug shot for 30 year old Terrell Moultrie. This past Tuesday morning, the 11th, investigators say he went to the woman’s apartment in the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore Street, around 6:30. But he wasn’t there to ask to borrow some sugar for his coffee. Police tell FOX10 News Fugitive Files, Moultrie banged on the woman’s door, until she opened it. When she did, he barged in, demanding she pay him the money she owed him. But when she said she didn’t owe him any money, that’s when investigators say Moultrie started punching, then choking her, before stealing her cell phone, and leaving. The woman’s ok, but Moultrie is still out there, some where. According to M-P-D, Moultrie is charged with 3rd Degree Robbery, but also has a prior history of domestic violence, property theft, and drug charges.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank

CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police cracking down on panhandling downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are bringing attention to what they call a growing problem. Panhandling downtown. Captain Matt Garrett said they’ve seen an increase specifically on Dauphin street at restaurants with outdoor seating. “If they do experience this themselves, please call us. Obviously, we want people to...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police seek suspect in gunfire exchange at gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No injuries were reported after an exchange of gunfire at a gas station in Mobile, according to police. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chevron at 702 S. University Blvd. Police said an unknown subject showed up and started shooting at another patron....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Popular true-crime podcast discusses case involving suspect from Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular podcast has put a spotlight on a case out of Mississippi that involved a suspect from the Mobile area. Indiana-based podcast “Crime Junkie” creator Ashley Flowers uploaded an episode of the podcast on Oct. 17, involving a man from Mobile. The episode, titled “MISSING: Kreneice Jones & LaMoine Allen,” […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 18. The investigation started after deputies were called to the 1100 block of Patton Drive, near Elizabeth Street, where they discovered a man who was dead. Deputies said the man’s wounds were significant. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

Man arrested on attempted murder warrant

A Pensacola, Fla. man with warrants for attempted murder out of Escambia County, Fla., was arrested on fugitive from justice and domestic violence III charges on Oct. 18, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Jason Coleman, 38, of Pensacola, was arrested after APD...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

House damaged after fire on Marine Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue battled a house fire on Marine Street Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters said no one was inside the house. Authorities are investigating what sparked the blaze. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Need for food assistance remains high in Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Prodisee Pantry warehouse in Spanish Fort is slowly filling up, but some shelves are still empty. “Our families are telling us that inflation, gas prices are really hitting them hard,” said Executive Director Deann Servos. Servos expects to feed 1500 families in Baldwin County this Thanksgiving. The Turkey Trot […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Chickasaw man arrested following chase on interstate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Chickasaw man who led them on a high-speed chase through Mobile Monday night. The chase began shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 10 then headed north on Interstate 65 and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before ending in Prichard’s jurisdiction, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy