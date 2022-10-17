ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Lee and McMullin face off in Senate debate

By Scott Lewis
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWHqA_0icVBnW600

OREM, Utah ( ABC4 ) — In the final debate for the Nov. 8 election, Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Lee will take on Independent candidate Evan McMullin tonight at 6 p.m. at Utah Valley University .

HOW TO WATCH: ABC4.com will carry the entire debate on our live stream , while you can also watch live on TV. You can also watch the debate from the Utah Debate Commission’s website .

THE HILL: Utah emerges as wildcard in battle for the Senate

The event will be moderated by KSL NewsRadio host Doug Wright . ABC4’s own Glen Mills will serve on the media panel.

The race between Lee and McMullin is drawing national attention, as it could be one of the key races that shifts or saves the balance of power in the U.S. Senate from Democratic to Republican control.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

“This is within the margin of error,” said Richard Davis, an emeritus professor of political science at Brigham Young University, citing recent polls by Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics. “It could go either way. It’s basically neck and neck.”

Lee easily defeated a pair of challengers in the June 28 primary with 62% of the vote. He’s held the Senate seat since 2011. A graduate of Brigham Young University Law School, he previously served as a law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and as counsel to former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, according to Ballotpedia . He was also among a shortlist of candidates for possible Supreme Court justices under former Pres. Donald Trump.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, McMullin is the co-founder of Renew America Movement , formerly known as Stand Up Republic. He has also working as an operations officer with the CIA, the chief policy director of the House Republican Conference, an advisor to the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the U.S. House of Representatives , and an investment banker with Goldman Sachs.

Oct. 17 — U.S. Senate

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

FATAL CRASH: High-speed crash on I-15 leaves one dead

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced dead in Orem early Sunday morning after a high-speed crash on I-15, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS). On October 9, at approximately 3:27 a.m., a Nissan was reportedly traveling in the number four lane on I-15 southbound when it was struck from behind […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday.  Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democratic state Sen. Gene Davis resigned Wednesday, hours after legislators from both parties demanded he step aside and leadership stripped him of committee assignments. Davis’ resignation ends a saga that began in August after a former intern posted on Instagram claims that Davis, 77, had inappropriately touched her, including her toes and waist, in multiple instances in their workplace. In his resignation letter, posted on Twitter by the state Senate, Davis said he would resign effective Nov. 19, following the election and scheduled date of interim committee meetings. Davis, who has served six terms in office, is not on the ballot after he was defeated in the Democratic Party’s June Primary. Davis did not respond to multiple calls requesting comment.
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
ABC4

UPDATE: Police identify body found at Washington Co. construction site

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have reportedly identified the body that was found near a Washington County construction site on Monday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says that the body has been identified as 36-year-old Lewis Russel of Ivins, Utah. While the agency says that the truck found beside Russell’s body was “the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy