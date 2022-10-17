Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Helping Hands of Springfield Halloween Hustle 5k Fun Run and Walk Coming up This Weekend
It’s the Helping Hands of Springfield Halloween Hustle 5k Fun Run and Walk coming up Saturday, October 22nd at Lincoln Park! Come at 9 AM to get registered, take part in our silent auction and enter the costume contest.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Neuhoff Media Decatur Shows their Support at the CASA Great Gatsby Gala
October 15, 2022 – It was a trip back to the Roaring 20’s at Saturday’s CASA Great Gatsby Gala! The event is an annual fundraiser for Macon County CASA where guests are encouraged to wear their best themed outfits and enjoy an evening with other members of the community in the spirit of supporting CASA (Child Advocates in Macon County).
taylorvilledailynews.com
Barbara E. Freitag
Barbara E. Freitag, 79 of Springfield, passed away at 10:05a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her home. She was born on August 9, 1943 in Chicago, the daughter of Edward and Rose (Slodnick) Schwartz. She married Richard Freitag on July 21, 1963 in Chicago. Barb graduated from the University of Illinois and worked in public relations for Lincoln Land Community College for 15 years. She loved reading, musicals, and spending time with her family.
wnns.com
City of Springfield Announces Halloween Trick-or-Treating Times
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield announced Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
roadtirement.com
Lincoln’s Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois
Lincoln’s tomb is in the huge Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. This is a State historic site, not a National property. The impressive structure is on top of a hill in roughly the center of the cemetery grounds. You enter the tomb into a small round room. There...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Widow of fallen officer inspires others during Mount Zion Prayer Breakfast
MOUNT ZION — In the 18 months since her husband’s death, Amber Oberheim has been on a mission to bring about change. “My blue family is way too important to continue to sit idly by and watch them be scrutinized, disrespected and murdered. It is time to start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons,” Oberheim said during her husband's funeral in May 2021.
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
25newsnow.com
Pekin Fire Department mourns loss of recently-retired firefighter
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Pekin Fire Department has announced the death of one of their own after a battle with cancer. A release from Fire Chief Trent Reeise says Jami Lusher, a 26-year veteran and recently retired from the department, died Monday surrounded by his family. The Pekin...
Herald & Review
94 Illinois veterans to take next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight
SPRINGFIELD — A total of 94 Illinois veterans will take off to Washington D.C. for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight next month. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will depart from Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Nov. 1 with 88 Vietnam War-era veterans, five Korean War-era veterans and one World War II veteran.
wdbr.com
RIP “Mr Z”
It may as well have been called “Mike Zimmers Night” Monday at the Springfield Public Schools board meeting – the first since the passing of the longtime teacher, coach, administrator, volunteer, and board member Oct. 5. “If there ever was an example of ‘I (heart) 186, it...
chambanamoms.com
What You Need to Know About the Holiday Lights at Allerton Park
Holiday lights are returning to Allerton Park in 2022. This family friendly, after-dark holiday lights experience will be held for the sixth consecutive year at Allerton Park in Monticello. The winter holiday season is inching closer and closer. And we already know Champaign-Urbana is positively crazy for lights — Christmas...
wmay.com
Springfield Police Officers Honored For Bravery, Valor
A number of Springfield police officers have been honored for bravery and valor during the department’s annual meritorious service awards. Most of the awards were split among multiple officers. The Silver Suarez Award for distinguished police work by uniformed officers went to three officers who worked to get firearms off the streets. The William Herndon Award for plainclothes officers was given to four cops who worked to solve a triple homicide on South 10th Street.
Family in Clinton displaced after house fire
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Clinton is displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday. The fire happened on South Wilson Street around 3:45 p.m. Fire Chief Stephan Page said a malfunction in the furnace caused the fire. “It caused a fire within the appliance, which allowed smoke and soot to go […]
wmay.com
Aldermen Give Green Light To Another Springfield Cannabis Dispensary
Springfield could soon have another recreational marijuana dispensary. Aldermen this week approved a zoning change that would clear the way for Maribis to open a dispensary at 2451 Denver Drive. The zoning was approved after the property owner transferred a portion of the property to an adjacent owner… so that the land where the dispensary will sit is more than 15-hundred feet away from a nearby church.
25newsnow.com
Driving change: AMT responds as local departments forgo their services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.
wglt.org
Bloomington’s new arts and entertainment manager talks about filling the arena and repairing a ‘toxic’ workplace at BCPA
Bloomington has hired a new manager to oversee operations for its two downtown entertainment venues. Anthony Nelson has been a business manager for the city for seven years. After six years working for Miller Park Zoo, he served as business manager for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. He also stepped in as interim zoo director and team lead for the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA).
1470 WMBD
First cannabis infuser in Illinois opens in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – There’s a new businesses officially open in Pekin, and it’s making history. Krown is the first cannabis infuser in the state — approved through a social equity application. It’s also a veteran- and woman-owned business. “With my background in science and engineering,...
wlds.com
JFD Respond to Compactor Fire at Jacksonville Industrial Complex Thursday Morning
The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a fire a an industrial complex this morning. At 7:23 this morning, a call came into West Central Joint Dispatch of a structure fire at UGL located at 550 Capitol Way in Jacksonville. While en route to the scene, fire department...
wmay.com
Group Disrupts Town Hall Meeting On Cash Bail
A Springfield group is making no apologies for disrupting a town hall meeting Wednesday night about the planned changes to the bail system coming in January. State Senator Steve McClure and other Republican officials convened that meeting to raise concerns about what the SAFE-T and Pretrial Fairness Acts could mean to public safety. But at one point, demonstrators from the Faith Coalition for the Common Good stood with signs and chanted, “Justice is under attack, keep the SAFE-T Act.”
wmay.com
CWLP Hoping To Avoid More Water Problems This Fall
While Springfield considers a study of ways to prevent future taste and odor problems with the city’s drinking water, City Water Light and Power says it’s too soon to know if we’ll see a repeat of those problems this fall. Last year, CWLP saw weeks of complaints...
