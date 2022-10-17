PBS’s Jane Ferguson to speak at URI’s Amanpour Lecture

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island announced the speaker for its annual Christiane Amanpour Lecture will be PBS NewsHour correspondent Jane Ferguson.

The event is free to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Edwards Auditorium.

The lecture is titled “Humanity in War Reporting: Bringing Authentic, Individual Experiences of War into Conflict Journalism.”

The university described Ferguson as a “renowned conflict reporter,” saying the lecture will focus on strategies to “capture the human side of global conflict.” She plans to discuss her experiences in war zones including Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

“Her effort to show the human side of conflict—to document the lives of ordinary people and families during a war and in the years following it—gives us a critical perspective on the nature of conflict around the globe,” said Ammina Kothari, director of the Harrington School of Communication and Media, which sponsors the lecture.

The event will also be available to live stream. For more information, visit the lecture’s website .

