Topeka, KS

Multi-vehicle crash bogs down 21st in Topeka

By Courtney Gehrke
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Topeka Monday afternoon.

The original call came in to Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:31 p.m. of a crash involving multiple cars, according to dispatchers. This is on 21st Street in between Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue. Dispatchers tell 27 News TPD is still working the scene as of 1:50 p.m. Officers had a turning lane blocked off to work the crash.

A 27 News reporter is on the way to learn more information.

KSNT News

KSNT News

