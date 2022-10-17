Read full article on original website
Illinois quick hits: More than 3,500 migrants to Chicago; some state rebate checks rejected
Foreign nationals who illegally crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border continue to be bused from Texas to Illinois. WTTW reports city officials said 145 more immigrants arrived in Chicago since Monday. That brings the total to over 3,500 people. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has promised to welcome the migrants with open arms, but has relocated some to nearby cities.
Illinois cities make list of best for remote work
(The Center Square) – As more workers opt for jobs that allow them to work from home, a new study reveals the best cities for remote work with several Illinois cities making the list. The website LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities based on several factors, including cost of...
Jobs Up, Illinois Unemployment Flat Last Month
Illinois added jobs last month, and the statewide unemployment rate has held steady from the month before. The jobless rate for September remained at 4.5 percent, unchanged from August. That’s a full percentage point lower than September of 2021’s 5.5 percent. There were 14,500 new jobs last month…...
Illinois Manufacturers’ Association wraps up Manufacturers’ Week
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers and officials from the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association wrapped up their week-long bus tour in Springfield on Friday, hoping to enact policies to help the industry. The "Makers On The Move" bus tour started on Oct. 7 and traveled to nearly every state...
Illinois quick hits: Bailey criticizes poll results; Northwestern best college in Illinois; Chicago ‘rattiest’ city in America
As the two candidates for Illinois governor prepare to debate Tuesday night, Republican candidate Darren Bailey is discrediting a new poll showing Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the lead by 22 points. The Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America Inc. poll shows 50% said they would vote for Pritzker if the election was held today, while 27% would vote for Bailey. Nearly 13% remain undecided. In a statement, the Bailey campaign said the results are from an internet survey and not a legitimate poll.
Lawsuits Over End Of Cash Bail Consolidated Into One Case In Kankakee County
Dozens of lawsuits… including one from Sangamon County… challenging the constitutionality of the state law that will end cash bail on January 1st have been consolidated into a single case to be heard in Kankakee County. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright and Sheriff Jack Campbell filed one...
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions seek more strike power to get more political
The Cook County College Teachers Union is planning a strike for the end of October unless the college’s students get housing and day care services (the teachers also want more money). They are basically demanding a taxpayer-funded charity, “City Colleges for the Common Good.”. It would subsidize child...
Study ranks states on their voting policies and regulations
(The Center Square) – Illinois has slipped, but remains in the top ten of a 50-state ranking that measures the amount of time and effort it takes to vote. The 2022 Cost of Voting Index is the brainchild of Northern Illinois University political scientist Scot Schraufnagel. The nonpartisan academic study examined the time and effort required to cast a ballot in each state following a number of new laws passed by lawmakers around the country following the 2020 election.
Illinois’ 6th Congressional District candidates offer stance on education
(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, one candidate for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District is sharing his thoughts on education. The contest is between Republican Keith Pekau and incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove. The two have offered their opinions on several issues including reproductive care, crime and now education.
Illinois quick hits: Retail theft arrests continue; cannabis infusers licensed; crash spill soybeans and bottles
A new task force is cracking down on retail robberies at Illinois shopping malls. The Attorney General’s office has announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust took place at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in which two women from the East Coast were arrested and found in possession of over $3,000 worth of Apple merchandise. Similar arrests have been made in connection with theft at malls in Gurnee and Oak Brook.
Another Poll Gives Pritzker Big Lead; Bailey Camp Says Race Is Much Closer
Another new statewide poll gives Governor JB Pritzker a big lead over Republican challenger Darren Bailey. But Bailey’s camp calls the poll “garbage” and is countering with its own internal polling which it says shows Bailey trailing by just two points. The poll released Monday by the...
More Scott’s Law Crashes Around Illinois; Two Highway Workers Killed
Illinois State Police are reporting more crashes linked to violations of Scott’s Law… including one that killed two highway workers near the Illinois-Iowa border. The workers were putting out construction barrels on the Great River Bridge on U.S. Route 34, when a driver struck and killed the workers.
Pritzker, Bailey Clash Over Education, CRT, And More In Final Debate
Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey have clashed again in their second and final formal debate before Election Day. Education was one of the hot topics. While Pritzker touted his efforts to boost school funding, Bailey defended his comments last week that he thinks the state should spend less on elementary and secondary education. Bailey says he would eliminate “administrative bloat” in school districts and instead steer that money to classrooms.
Bailey Continues To Push CRT Claim, Offers No Example Of Alleged ”Racist” Instruction In Schools [AUDIO]
Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey continues to insist that material he calls “racist and un-American” is being taught in Illinois schools… but still will not provide specific examples. During this week’s debate with Governor JB Pritzker, Bailey repeated his claim about “CRT” in schools. That’s an...
