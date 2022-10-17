As the two candidates for Illinois governor prepare to debate Tuesday night, Republican candidate Darren Bailey is discrediting a new poll showing Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the lead by 22 points. The Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America Inc. poll shows 50% said they would vote for Pritzker if the election was held today, while 27% would vote for Bailey. Nearly 13% remain undecided. In a statement, the Bailey campaign said the results are from an internet survey and not a legitimate poll.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO