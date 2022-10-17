Results for ‘Best Burger in Broome County’ according to you

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The results are in for our best burger joint in Broome County poll. We received nearly 700 votes over this past week and a top 10 has finally been declared.

Here is the list of the top 10 burger spots according to you:

  • Fat Cowboy’s Fireside BBQ (128 votes)
  • The Belmar Pub & Grill (98 votes)
  • Fat Patties Burger Bar (69 votes)
  • Burger Monday’s (61 votes)
  • The Beef (31 votes)
  • Food and Fire (24 votes)
  • The Old Union Hotel (22 votes)
  • The Village Diner (20 votes)
  • McGirk’s Irish Pub (18 votes)
  • Lost Dog Café and Lounge (16 votes)
  • Total votes on the poll: 671

Fat Cowboy’s Fireside BBQ is the winner. Thank you for voting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

