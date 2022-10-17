Results for ‘Best Burger in Broome County’ according to you

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The results are in for our best burger joint in Broome County poll. We received nearly 700 votes over this past week and a top 10 has finally been declared.

Here is the list of the top 10 burger spots according to you:

Fat Cowboy’s Fireside BBQ (128 votes)

The Belmar Pub & Grill (98 votes)

Fat Patties Burger Bar (69 votes)

Burger Monday’s (61 votes)

The Beef (31 votes)

Food and Fire (24 votes)

The Old Union Hotel (22 votes)

The Village Diner (20 votes)

McGirk’s Irish Pub (18 votes)

Lost Dog Café and Lounge (16 votes)

Total votes on the poll: 671

Fat Cowboy’s Fireside BBQ is the winner. Thank you for voting.

