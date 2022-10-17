Read full article on original website
Shot 8 times, survivor of Grandview double shooting describes ambush
He survived getting shot eight times in a Grandview park. Now James Patrick Stowe is speaking out about the ambush that killed his friend.
KCTV 5
KCPD now investigating Wednesday shooting downtown as homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now investigating a shooting that happened downtown as a homicide. Police said the shooting occurred at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of E. 12th Street and Grand Boulevard. The victim initially suffered life-threatening wounds, police said. On...
KCTV 5
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
WIBW
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
KCTV 5
1 critically injured in shooting near Westport Road & Baltimore Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was left with critical injuries following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday evening. According to the police, it happened near the intersection of Westport Road and Baltimore Avenue just before 5 p.m. No suspect information has been released. Just after 5...
KMBC.com
Two 19-year-olds charged for smash-and-grab gun store thefts caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrests have been made in a string of gun store thefts that have struck the Kansas City area in the past week. Two Kansas men have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to the alleged firearms thefts. An additional...
Two Kansas City-area men charged with stealing dozens of guns from stores
Two Kansas City-area men are charged with stealing as many as 75 guns from gun stores in Basehor and De Soto.
Twin brothers accused of deadly shooting in Northland
Clay County prosecutors have charged twin brothers in an Oct. 16 shooting that killed one man and critically wounded another.
KCTV 5
‘She was a firecracker:’ Loved ones remember woman found dead in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends and family of Misty Brockman can’t fathom why anyone would want to hurt her. Brockman, 40, was found dead along with 42-year old Kevin Moore on Sunday near NE 48th Street and Randolph Road in a wooded area across the highway from Worlds of Fun.
Lansing man convicted of attacking neighbor in ongoing feud
Austin Davis, of Lansing, Kansas, was convicted of aggravated battery after he hit a neighbor in the head with a hammer during an ongoing feud.
KCTV 5
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KCTV 5
Missing, endangered 80-year-old Kansas City man is found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Mr. Allen has been found and is safe. Some previous coverage is below. A man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing and considered endangered. The Kansas City Police Department stated Walter L. Allen was last seen on Thursday about 6:05 a.m. in...
Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman
BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
Kansas City police respond to shooting near Westport Road, Main Street
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a victim on Wednesday evening. The shooting happened near Westport Road and Main Street.
KCTV 5
Man found shot in street, Independence police take 1 into custody
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police have taken one person into custody after a man was found shot in the street. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of E. Fair Street near S. Dodgion Avenue. That is one block east of Noland Road. The victim, a...
KCTV 5
Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of area gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Kansas City teenager gets 26 years in prison for 2020 drug deal shooting
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dispute over $20 of marijuana has landed a Kansas City teenager in prison for 26 years. Jay Palmer, now 17, was sentenced to 26 years in prison Wednesday for shooting a then 17-year-old girl in the head during a drug deal on Dec. 30, 2020.
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 found dead in Northland woods, medical examiner makes preliminary ruling
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: In a Thursday evening update, the police department said that the preliminary ruling from the medical examiner’s office is that this was a murder-suicide. However, homicide investigators are still on the case and are still investigating. No further information is available at this...
KCTV 5
Crash near West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police conducted a preliminary investigation on a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the investigation, a pickup truck...
