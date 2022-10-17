Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Husband of Raleigh mass shooting victim says tragedy is 'unforgivable'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tracey Howard used to spend hours on this front porch with the love of his life, Nicole Connors, and their Jack Russell terrier mix, Sammy. "All the time, me and her, you know, in the morning time, sit and drink our coffee when it was warm enough. But Sammy would be sitting right here in the sun, she'd like to sunbathe," Howard said.
Services begin Friday for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds will gather Friday and throughout the weekend to remember the Hedingham shooting victims at multiple memorials, including a visitation service today for Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres and a community-wide vigil on Sunday. Large crowds are expected for both events. Torres, 29, lost his life...
'It's very painful': Raleigh family mourns loss of loved one killed while working at recovery center
"She was a wife, a sister, a mother to four children, a cousin, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and to everyone else -- a friend."
'Somebody needs to be held accountable': No mass alerts sent out during Raleigh's active shooting
During the more than four-hour incident, police advised residents to remain indoors via Twitter, but some residents are questioning whether more could have been done.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sister of Raleigh mass shooting victim says gun violence needs to end
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sharon Kaivani has spent the last few days feeling waves of shock and sadness after learning that her sister was among the five killed in a mass shooting Oct. 13. “To describe her, it’s like taking a picture of sunset. It’s beautiful, wonderful, but you kind...
New details released in deadly Raleigh mass shooting as families continue to grieve
RALEIGH, N.C. — The 15-year-old accused of a shooting rampage on a Raleigh greenway that left five people dead last week was found with a handgun and a shotgun when he was arrested, authorities said Thursday. More details about the shooting emerged from a publicly released four-page preliminary report...
Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina's capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that...
Running for Sue: Special run for Raleigh shooting victim hopes to raise funds for grieving families
RALEIGH, N.C. — Runologie and Pine State Coffee hosted a special run for Sue Karnatz and the four other shooting victims that were killed on the Neuse River Greenway Trail. The run kicked off Thursday night at Runologie and Pine State Coffee. Karnatz was a supporter of the business...
Run for Sue: Runners remember Susan Karnatz killed in Raleigh mass shooting
From New Hampshire to the deepest parts of North Carolina, people are running for "Sue." Many didn't know Susan Karnatz but are connected through their love of running.
Parents of Hedingham shooting suspect 'overcome with grief,' funeral planned for brother
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of 15-year-old Austin Thompson, the suspected shooter in last week’s mass shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood, said there were no warning signs of what their son was capable of. Alan and Elise Thompson released a written statement Tuesday, their first since the Oct....
Raleigh police release new details, timeline of the mass shooting that left 5 dead, 2 injured
The suspect in last week's mass shooting was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and a hunting knife, police said in a new report. His motive is still a mystery.
What to expect from Thursday's report on the Raleigh mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh is still reeling from the mass shooting that claimed five lives and put two people in the hospital. The five-day report from Raleigh police is due out Thursday. So what does that mean? And what will we learn?. A former Raleigh police officer said we’ll...
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting suspect's medical condition improves, brother's funeral planned for Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in last week’s Raleigh mass shooting has improved, the 15-year-old boy’s mother told WRAL News. Austin Thompson was moved Monday night to the pediatric intensive care unit at WakeMed, according to his mother, Elise Thompson. The boy had previously been listed in critical condition.
WRAL
Former Raleigh officer gives insight on what report could reveal on mass shooting
A former Raleigh officer said we'll get a better idea as to what happened in the Hedingham mass shooting, however, the report is still in the very early stages. A former Raleigh officer said we'll get a better idea as to what happened in the Hedingham mass shooting, however, the report is still in the very early stages.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Durham mother turns anger about gun violence into action
DURHAM, N.C. — No afternoon at Blaire Rodgers' house is complete without a temper tantrum. The mother of three has grown used to all the chaos. You might say she's an expert at multitasking, also working from home for a tech company. It's what's beyond the four walls of...
Visitation, funeral announced for Raleigh police officer killed in mass shooting
The visitation and funeral for Gabriel Torres, the Raleigh police officer killed in the Hedingham mass shooting, will be open to the public.
Dispatch calls reveal how law enforcement tracked North Carolina mass shooting suspect
Dispatch calls out of Johnston County are painting a picture of how an alleged 15-year-old shooter spanned almost two miles while killing five people and injuring two more.
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
WRAL
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
