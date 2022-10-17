ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

WSMV

Bellevue neighborhood hit with rash of car break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue neighborhood is looking for answers after waking up Thursday morning to find almost every car on the block had been broken into. Victims said they had money, medication and other small things stolen out of their cars, but the thieves left behind many valuables as they dug through glove boxes.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Boat

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN BOAT. THE BOAT IS DESCIBED AS A GREEN ALUMINUM 12 FOOT TRITON BOAT AND WAS TAKEN ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 13TH FROM AN ADDRESS ON HAMPSHIRE PIKE. THE BOAT WAS STORED ON A GRAY JET SKI TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Shelbyville Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle

The Shelbyville Police Department needs your assistance in identifying two individuals. Police say on October 12, 2022, the two people stole a vehicle from Fast Lane Market. If you have any information regarding the identity of either of these individuals, please notify Det. Lt. Charles Merlo at the Shelbyville Police Department 931-684-5811.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
On Target News

Drug Bust in Estill Springs

On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
WSMV

Cocaine and meth distribution investigation results in two arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two individuals have been arrested and charged with possessing cocaine and meth for resale, according to a release by the Metro Nashville Police Department. 45-year-old Robin Jimenez and 48-year-old Rodolfo Pioquinto-Solis were arrested on Wednesday. After searching both residences, police seized over two pounds of meth,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family: 14-year-old left school early before fatal car crash

Police have been in a Bellevue neighborhood for hours as a suspect remains inside a home. A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two guns in his backpack at East Nashville Magnet High School on Thursday. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lydia Fielder...
NASHVILLE, TN
