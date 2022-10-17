Detectives are looking to identify several people involved in a shooting at a La Vergne parking lot earlier this week. Officers were called to the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road at Waldron Road on October 16 when one man began shooting at three other men around 9:50 a.m. The other three men left the scene in a white Chevrolet Camero. No one was injured.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO