Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
La Vergne Police Looking to Identify Men Involved in Parking Lot Shooting
Detectives are looking to identify several people involved in a shooting at a La Vergne parking lot earlier this week. Officers were called to the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road at Waldron Road on October 16 when one man began shooting at three other men around 9:50 a.m. The other three men left the scene in a white Chevrolet Camero. No one was injured.
Man found dead along Fairwin Avenue, Metro police say
An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was found lying on Fairwin Avenue with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.
WSMV
Bellevue neighborhood hit with rash of car break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue neighborhood is looking for answers after waking up Thursday morning to find almost every car on the block had been broken into. Victims said they had money, medication and other small things stolen out of their cars, but the thieves left behind many valuables as they dug through glove boxes.
WSMV
Man and woman wanted for stealing from senior citizen’s purse
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are looking for a man and woman who were caught pickpocketing an elderly woman’s purse, according to a news release. Police say the man and woman stole cash and credit cards out of the woman’s purse while she shopped at Tj Maxx.
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
Teen facing violent felonies after Cheatham County carjacking with child in backseat
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault are just some of the charges a teenager is facing after walking away from a Nashville Department of Children’s Services facility back in January. According to investigators, on Jan. 18, after escaping from a DCS facility in Nashville, Bryan Reid — just a couple of […]
radio7media.com
Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Boat
THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN BOAT. THE BOAT IS DESCIBED AS A GREEN ALUMINUM 12 FOOT TRITON BOAT AND WAS TAKEN ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 13TH FROM AN ADDRESS ON HAMPSHIRE PIKE. THE BOAT WAS STORED ON A GRAY JET SKI TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Sheriff and Manchester Police to conduct night fire training Oct. 24, 25 and 27
Sheriff and Police departments would like the residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson Road area to know that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police Department will be conducting night fire training on October 24, 25, and 27th at the range located at the Sheriff’s Department.
2 charged with possessing cocaine, meth for resale
A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly distributing cocaine and crystal meth in South Nashville.
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Shelbyville Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle
The Shelbyville Police Department needs your assistance in identifying two individuals. Police say on October 12, 2022, the two people stole a vehicle from Fast Lane Market. If you have any information regarding the identity of either of these individuals, please notify Det. Lt. Charles Merlo at the Shelbyville Police Department 931-684-5811.
Drug Bust in Estill Springs
On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
WSMV
Cocaine and meth distribution investigation results in two arrests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two individuals have been arrested and charged with possessing cocaine and meth for resale, according to a release by the Metro Nashville Police Department. 45-year-old Robin Jimenez and 48-year-old Rodolfo Pioquinto-Solis were arrested on Wednesday. After searching both residences, police seized over two pounds of meth,...
Tennessee woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing sister
Police say the victim's sister, 25-year-old Kandis Davis, has been taken into custody and is accused of the shooting. They say she was arrested without incident.
Over 300 Drivers Cited During ‘Operation Fall Brake’ in Rutherford County
Forty-six drivers were cited for using cell phones and 110 for speeding during “Operation Fall Brakes” Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The operation was a combined effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Police and the Sheriff’s Office to...
Brentwood police catch burglary suspects red handed; 1 still at large
Alleged home burglars were caught in the act, burglarizing homes in Brentwood.
Additional felony charges issued against man accused in Madison deadly shooting, fatal crash
More charges have been announced in the case of a man accused in a deadly shooting and fatal crash on the same night.
Juvenile suspects, possibly armed, sought in Cheatham Co.
The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center sent an alert Tuesday night advising residents near Ashland City that police are searching for juvenile suspects who are potentially armed.
Hartsville man charged in connection with toddler’s death
A Hartsville man has been charged in connection with the death of a toddler back in February.
WSMV
Family: 14-year-old left school early before fatal car crash
Police have been in a Bellevue neighborhood for hours as a suspect remains inside a home. A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two guns in his backpack at East Nashville Magnet High School on Thursday. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lydia Fielder...
