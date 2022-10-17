John Quenneville, a Canadian and former NHLer who now plays for Leksands of the Swedish Hockey League, is making it very clear that he's not happy with a suspension from the SHL for abuse of an official. Quenneville was involved in a game against Vaxjo last Saturday where he shoved an official. It definitely wasn't much, but the SHL as a zero-tolerance policy for laying hands on officials, and he received a one-game suspension for it. Check it out:

