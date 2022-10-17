ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NHL

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 20

* The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22, the second most in a single season in NHL history, and continued right where they left off to start 2022-23 as Carter Verhaeghe's multi-goal effort propelled the club to another home-opening win. * The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22,...
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED

Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
JAKUB VRANA TO TAKE INDEFINITE LEAVE FROM RED WINGS

Jakub Vrana has been placed in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and will be unavailable for an indefinite period of time. Vrana will continue to be paid during his leave, and he will return to the Red Wings once the officials in the program deem him fit.
LA KINGS FORWARD DEPARTS ROAD TRIP, WEEK-TO-WEEK PENDING EVALUATION

Kings' forward Alex Iafallo left the team's match against the Detroit Red Wings last night after delivering a check, of which he received the worst. Per Jon Rosen, Iafallo flew back to Los Angeles for further evaluation. Meanwhile, the rest of the group is in Nashville, where they visit the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FLYERS CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM COLORADO; TWO MORE PLACED ON THE WIRE

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Philadelphia Flyers have claimed 29-year-old forward Lukas Sedlak off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Sedlak, a native of Ceske Budejovice (Czechia), returned to the NHL this season after spending the last three years in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk. In three games with the Avs this season, Sedlak had no points, no penalty minutes, was a plus-one and averaged 7:42 TOI.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Meet Ottawa Sens Alternate Captain Claude Giroux’s Wife, Ryanne Giroux

The Ottawa Senators got a new alternate captain when Claude Giroux signed with the team in July 2022. Unknown to most, Claude Giroux’s wife, Ryanne Giroux, has a connection to the franchise. The couple have limited activity on social media, but Ryanne Giroux is a noticeable presence at his games, leaving fans craving more. They want to know more about who she is and their relationship. So we reveal her background in this Ryanne Giroux wiki.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Crushing Injury News On Tuesday

Tampa Bay will be without a key defensive piece for the next several weeks. After injuring his foot in the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to Kansas City, Ian Rapoport announced today via twitter that defensive back Logan Ryan is scheduled for surgery tomorrow and anticipates the corner/safety ending up on ...
TAMPA, FL
GOALTENDER ANDREW HAMMOND LEAVES KHL AFTER JUST TWO GAMES

Just a little over a month after signing a contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL for the 2022-23 season, goaltender Andrew Hammond is headed back home. The team says his contract has been terminated at his request. "The contract with Andrew Hammond was terminated at the initiative of the...
COLORADO STATE
CANADIAN PLAYER GOES ON HUGE TIRADE AGAINST SHL FOLLOWING SUSPENSION

John Quenneville, a Canadian and former NHLer who now plays for Leksands of the Swedish Hockey League, is making it very clear that he's not happy with a suspension from the SHL for abuse of an official. Quenneville was involved in a game against Vaxjo last Saturday where he shoved an official. It definitely wasn't much, but the SHL as a zero-tolerance policy for laying hands on officials, and he received a one-game suspension for it. Check it out:
WAS THIS CARSON SOUCY HIT ON SETH JARVIS LEGAL? (VIDEO)

Last night's match featuring the Seattle Kraken and the Carolina Hurricanes saw the latter trounce their hosts in a 5-1 rout. The Hurricanes continue to storm out of the gate -- no pun intended -- whereas the Kraken are still trying to find their footing -- pun intended. Kraken don't have feet.
RALEIGH, NC
PANTHERS PLACE DEFENCEMAN AARON EKBLAD ON LTIR

Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad has had a rough go when it comes to injuries in his career. The 26-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in March and was deemed week-to-week, but fortunately for the Panthers, he was able to return for the playoffs. The 2022-23 season is just over a...
SLAFKOVSKY INTENDS TO CONTINUE BATTLING FOR SPOT IN HABS LINEUP

Despite being the first overall pick in this year's draft, there is no guarantee that Juraj Slafkovsky will remain with the Montreal Canadiens for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Headlining what was considered to be a weak draft class, there has been talk that Slafkovsky may be re-assigned by...
AVS' CAPTAIN LANDESKOG UNDERGOES SURGERY, TO MISS LONG STRETCH

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog underwent arthroscopic knee surgery yesterday and is expected to miss about 12 weeks:. Landeskog has not played in any of the Avs' three games so far, but the team still looks great. Especially Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, and Mikko Rantanen, who have a combined 19 points through three games. Seems pretty good.
COLORADO STATE
EASTERN CONFERENCE REVERSE RETRO 2.0 JERSEYS OFFICIALLY UNVEILED

After months of speculation, the NHL and adidas have officially unveiled the Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey line. Teams across the NHL will wear these uniforms anywhere from 2 to 6 times between the months of November and January. The Bruins will be wearing a white version of their 'Pooh Bear'...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marlies Sign Danny DeKeyser to Professional Tryout (PTO)

DeKeyser has spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings. The 32-year-old had 11 assists in 59 games with the club last season. With injuries hitting the Maple Leafs blue line, adding DeKeyser will help the AHL club deal with some potential call ups that could happen at the position.
DETROIT, MI

