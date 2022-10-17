(Richmond, IN)--There were a couple of drug-related incidents overnight, including one that involved a Wayne County law enforcement agent. Late Tuesday night, an officer was exposed to Fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail. That officer had to be given three doses of the opioid-reversing drug Narcan and was taken to Reid Health. After the Narcan was administered, the officer was conscious and speaking. Also Tuesday night, two girls – possibly juveniles – overdosed near 17th and East Main. One was unconscious and unresponsive. Both were revived. Their current conditions have not been released.

