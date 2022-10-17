Read full article on original website
Scott Beidelman
3d ago
This officer handled the situation with respect and perfection. I appreciate when officers attempt to help mentally Ill people with the utmost respect. Being a SW in crisis I love working with these types of officers on a crisis call. Treated this guy like a human being.
Cnel83
3d ago
F Politics. Mental Health is real and effects every race and political affiliation
Alex Drake
3d ago
Does anyone notice how BLM and the democrats would rather not talk about this ?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Police called to brawl in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
1 arrested following Trotwood drug bust
One individual was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail and is now facing federal drug charges.
Family of Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian has questions about why she died
JEFFERSON TWP., Montgomery County — The Dayton woman who was killed in Fort Myers, Florida, during Hurricane Ian is to be buried Saturday in Jefferson Twp. But the family of Nishelle Harris-Miles has questions about how she died three weeks ago and why it wasn’t prevented. “I just...
Fox 19
Death penalty upheld for Ohio prisoner accused killing fellow inmate
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio inmate accused of killing someone in a prison in Lebanon in 2019 will still be put to death, according to the Ohio Supreme Court. Victoria Drain, once legally named Joel Drain, admitted to the planning and killing of inmate Christopher Richardson, Justice Sharon Kennedy wrote in an opinion to the court.
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
WLWT 5
CPD traffic blitz leads to hundreds of stops, penalties
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police’s two-week traffic blitz lead to hundreds of traffic stops and dozens of penalties. Police recently stepped up to traffic patrols to promote safe driving following several hit-and-runs around the area. "People running red lights, people driving aggressively, people driving too fast and we had...
DPD: 12 arrested in countywide car theft operation
The Dayton Police worked with several agencies on Tuesday including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Springboro PD, Kettering PD, State Highway Patrol, Trotwood PD and Butler Township PD.
Houston man accused of choking common-law wife to death during dispute over children
HOUSTON — A Houston man is accused of choking his common-law wife to death on Tuesday in a hotel room during a dispute about the way she disciplined their two children, authorities said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man will be charged with murder, KTRK-TV reported. The...
Crash report: Box truck driver distracted by noise moments before crash that killed inmate on I-75
DAYTON — A box truck driver that crashed into the back of a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office correction vehicle was distracted by a noise inside the truck moments before the deadly crash, according to a preliminary crash report by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>PHOTOS: Inmate working with...
CPS: Western Hills teacher on administrative leave after fight with student
In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said the teacher will not return to the classroom until its investigation into what happened is finished.
2 arrested during search of Trotwood home: Police seek info
Trotwood detectives searched a home at 926 Olive Road while investigating a felony theft, a Trotwood detective said in a release. During the search, several people were found in the home and in a trailer in the backyard.
WLWT 5
Warren Co. Prosecutor not sending case of escaped inmate shot to death to grand jury
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell has announced that the Warren County Prosecutor's Office is closing its investigation into the death of Thomas Henry Cromwell, who was shot by the Warren County Tactical Response Team afterescaping from the River City Correctional Center in July. "After careful...
Fox 19
Police: 1 dead in College Hill shooting after youth football practice
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Tuesday night in College Hill. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont and Larch avenues. One of the victims died at the scene, according to Cincinnati police. The other victim was shot in the leg. EMS transported her to the...
WLWT 5
Cheviot police: Video shows driver pin woman between vehicles after altercation
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A night out in Cheviot ended withone woman being briefly pinned between two vehicles and taken to the hospital and another woman, 25-year-old Jashayla Headed, was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center. Headen is charged with felonious assault. After the bars along Harrison...
Fox 19
Attempted abduction caught on video; Cincinnati police trying to ID suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man they say was caught on video trying to abduct a woman on Sunday. The video released Tuesday shows a man in an orange shirt swiftly walking up behind a woman near E. Seymour Avenue and Market Place around 4 p.m., according to police.
One arrested after police seize 10K fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of drugs
One individual was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail and is now facing federal drug charges.
1017thepoint.com
WAYNE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENT REVIVED WITH NARCAN AFTER EXPOSURE
(Richmond, IN)--There were a couple of drug-related incidents overnight, including one that involved a Wayne County law enforcement agent. Late Tuesday night, an officer was exposed to Fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail. That officer had to be given three doses of the opioid-reversing drug Narcan and was taken to Reid Health. After the Narcan was administered, the officer was conscious and speaking. Also Tuesday night, two girls – possibly juveniles – overdosed near 17th and East Main. One was unconscious and unresponsive. Both were revived. Their current conditions have not been released.
Fox 19
Northside residents urged to be on ‘high alert’ about man targeting neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are warning Northsiders about a man accused of exposing himself in public and making threats against residents in the community. The man is 66-year-old George Burnett, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Officers say they’re on high alert, and they want others to be as well.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman facing charges after overdosing, leaving child unattended
HARRISON, Ohio — A woman has been charged after overdosing and leaving a child unattended. Court documents allege on Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of S. State State to check on the well-being of a child. Documents say arriving officers located Amanda Denny, 33, unconscious in the...
WCPO
'He was all about the kids': Youth football coach killed, 1 injured in College Hill shooting
CINCINNATI — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a youth football coach in College Hill after he was shot and killed Tuesday night. Cincinnati police said 37-year-old Jermaine Knox was shot in the 1700 block of Larch Ave near the College Hill Rec Center just before 8 p.m. When officers responded, they pronounced Knox dead at the scene. A second shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
