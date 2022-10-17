ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Scott Beidelman
3d ago

This officer handled the situation with respect and perfection. I appreciate when officers attempt to help mentally Ill people with the utmost respect. Being a SW in crisis I love working with these types of officers on a crisis call. Treated this guy like a human being.

Cnel83
3d ago

F Politics. Mental Health is real and effects every race and political affiliation

Alex Drake
3d ago

Does anyone notice how BLM and the democrats would rather not talk about this ?

WDTN

Police called to brawl in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Death penalty upheld for Ohio prisoner accused killing fellow inmate

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio inmate accused of killing someone in a prison in Lebanon in 2019 will still be put to death, according to the Ohio Supreme Court. Victoria Drain, once legally named Joel Drain, admitted to the planning and killing of inmate Christopher Richardson, Justice Sharon Kennedy wrote in an opinion to the court.
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

CPD traffic blitz leads to hundreds of stops, penalties

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police’s two-week traffic blitz lead to hundreds of traffic stops and dozens of penalties. Police recently stepped up to traffic patrols to promote safe driving following several hit-and-runs around the area. "People running red lights, people driving aggressively, people driving too fast and we had...
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

WAYNE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENT REVIVED WITH NARCAN AFTER EXPOSURE

(Richmond, IN)--There were a couple of drug-related incidents overnight, including one that involved a Wayne County law enforcement agent. Late Tuesday night, an officer was exposed to Fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail. That officer had to be given three doses of the opioid-reversing drug Narcan and was taken to Reid Health. After the Narcan was administered, the officer was conscious and speaking. Also Tuesday night, two girls – possibly juveniles – overdosed near 17th and East Main. One was unconscious and unresponsive. Both were revived. Their current conditions have not been released.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WCPO

'He was all about the kids': Youth football coach killed, 1 injured in College Hill shooting

CINCINNATI — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a youth football coach in College Hill after he was shot and killed Tuesday night. Cincinnati police said 37-year-old Jermaine Knox was shot in the 1700 block of Larch Ave near the College Hill Rec Center just before 8 p.m. When officers responded, they pronounced Knox dead at the scene. A second shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
CINCINNATI, OH

