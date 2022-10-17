ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Nick Saban calls for uniformity on pass interference calls in college football

By Sam Gillenwater
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qJ5v_0icV9xPt00
Donald Page | Getty Images

Pass interference became a big talking point during the course of Alabama’s loss to

over the weekend. Whether the feeling is that calls were missed or were misinterpreted, the through line is that work may still be necessary when it comes to that specific rule. After the defeat where a few of those calls arguably cost his team, Nick Saban wants to see exactly that.

Saban spoke about changes to pass interference during media on Monday. He said he wants to see dependability in the call and that an NFL take on the rule would really help college football.

“Look, my big thing is just consistency. Call it the same for everybody. It’s hard to define exactly what you can and can’t do. So I would rather see that happen,” said Saban. “In the NFL, they define exactly what you could and couldn’t do. It’s a really, really difficult judgement call, but you knew exactly what you could and couldn’t do. I think that would be beneficial.”

The crew potentially missed at least one pass interference for Isaiah Bond. On the other end, though, Ja’Corey Brooks may have gotten a favorable call of his own in the end zone on what was a fourth down for the Tide. However, it was the final pass interference call that was a game-changer.

On fourth down with four minutes to go, Kool-Aid McKinstry picked off Hendon Hooker in the endzone. As it turns out, though, the referee threw a PI flag against Malachi Moore for his coverage versus Princeton Fant. It gave Tennessee a new set of downs and it led to Jalin Hyatt’s fifth and final touchdown of the game. It tied the game at 49 and set Tennessee up to kick the winning field goal at the buzzer after Alabama’s missed kick.

Saban wants to see change, but only to a degree. Uniformity is one thing but more reviews are too far considering the way it would affect the sport.

“I don’t know whether it should be a reviewable call or not. If we make everything reviewable, why would you call anything?,” said Saban.

Alabama can’t point solely to this handful of pass interference calls as the reason they lost Saturday. Still, it’s tough to argue the role they played over the course of the game on both sides. It’ll be used as evidence by Saban to attempt to make the changes he wants to see in how the sport is officiated moving forward.

Comments / 13

Jill Gilmore
2d ago

we've all been saying the referees were definitely TN referees. hope Saban can get TN penalized for there player butting helmet into Bryce Youngs helmet when Bryce was already down

Reply(1)
2
Steve Goodwin
2d ago

I'm a Bama fan, Tennessee won the game, move on! congrats to Tennessee,they will meet again if they get by Georgia, we still have ole miss to play, I call it as I see it

Reply
2
Edward Mazzuchelli
2d ago

I agree with Nick pi calls are not equal whether in college games or pros. need to set guidelines that each can agree on

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

Travis Hunter, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders sign with Actively Black

Actively Black has expanded its NIL footprint to the college football ranks. The sportswear company has signed three Jackson State football players: Travis Hunter and brothers Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Each of the three athletes will be included in marketing campaigns from the brand celebrating Black style and culture. Founded...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

Five-Star DL Daevin Hobbs narrows list, sets commitment date

Five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs of Concord (NC) Jay M Robinson High is down to six schools- Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, and North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 270 pounder will announce his college decision on November 25. He quickly discussed his finalists with On3. Alabama. “They have one of...
CONCORD, MI
On3.com

ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football

Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

2 College Football Coach Seats Reportedly Getting Warmer

One college football reporter believes two prominent head coaches are on thin ice. Providing a temperature check at the season's halfway mark, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman identified Bryan Harsin's hot seat as "scalding" and Scott Satterfield's status as "pretty hot." Feldman called it a "long shot" that Harsin will remain...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy