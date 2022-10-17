ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Letter: In support of Savannah Wolfson

I am writing to share my support for House District 26 candidate Savannah Wolfson. The Nov. 8 election is incredibly important for Eagle County! We have the option of being represented by a radical from Boulder, or by a local mom who truly understands our way of life on the Western Slope.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: We need to educate our kids, not indoctrinate them

I watched the Club 20 debate for State House District 26. I encourage all to search for the debate on YouTube and watch the contrast between the two candidates. One of Meghan Lukens’ big talking points in the debate was rising above partisan attacks, but she was partisan, polarizing, and could not speak to local issues.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Regional competitiveness requires moving from talk to action

While Eagle County has changed in the decades since Vail Mountain started turning chairlifts in 1962 and since Vail Valley Partnership’s predecessor organization the Vail Resort Association was founded in 1964, our foundational belief has not. We believe in the ability of our local businesses to improve lives, solve problems and strengthen our community.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Better transit equals a better community

Vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot. The RTA process began in response to regional business leaders wanting better solutions for employees and visitors. Similar areas in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork Valley and Gunnison County, have used RTAs and regional cooperation to fund transit needs and improve their transportation services for local users and visitors. We have the opportunity to build a better community by voting “yes” to transit. We need this. We must ensure that people can get to their jobs, access community services, and enjoy what our valley has to offer.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Build employee housing at Ever Vail

I look forward to supporting Bill Rock when he insists that 100% of Ever Vail be approved for the development of employee housing so the labor force we all treasure can live where they work. In the recent article about Vail Resorts rejecting the town of Vail’s $12 million offer, Rock passionately proclaimed the urgency for “building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue

The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected. Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Support transit at the ballot

Eagle County’s evolution into a year-round community and world-renowned visitor destination has created significant transportation and parking challenges for local businesses and residents alike. Employers, workers and other community members increasingly see a pressing need for a more comprehensive valley-wide, year-round approach to public transit. I encourage you to...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Roberts: Results, not politics, for our region

Hello Eagle County voters! I am ready to get to work for you in the Colorado State Senate. You deserve a state senator who will focus on our community’s challenges and opportunities, put politics and ego aside, and strive for results that improve our region and improve people’s lives. I offer you just that.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Haims: Keeping fit during the winter

When people are depressed and anxious, exercise is not often high on the list of things to do. However, once you find the fortitude to help yourself and get out of your own way, you may discover that the psychological and physical benefits of exercising this winter are just what you need.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

James van Beek in his own words: Incumbent Eagle County sheriff seeks to keep strengthening ties between office and the community

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the two candidates running for a four-year term as Eagle County Sheriff. The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and is being conducted as a mail ballot election. Ballots will be mailed out starting Monday, Oct. 17. The last recommended day for voters to mail in ballots is Oct. 31, and polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. For more information, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/clerkandrecorder/votingandelections.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel

On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy