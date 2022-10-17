Read full article on original website
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Matt Solomon, Dylan Roberts share different visions in their fifth debate
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon may have felt a bit of deja vu as they returned to the Eagle County building for the Vail Daily candidate forum on Wednesday. It was the fifth of six scheduled debates for the two locals from Eagle County, a...
Letter: In support of Savannah Wolfson
I am writing to share my support for House District 26 candidate Savannah Wolfson. The Nov. 8 election is incredibly important for Eagle County! We have the option of being represented by a radical from Boulder, or by a local mom who truly understands our way of life on the Western Slope.
Letter: We need to educate our kids, not indoctrinate them
I watched the Club 20 debate for State House District 26. I encourage all to search for the debate on YouTube and watch the contrast between the two candidates. One of Meghan Lukens’ big talking points in the debate was rising above partisan attacks, but she was partisan, polarizing, and could not speak to local issues.
Romer: Regional competitiveness requires moving from talk to action
While Eagle County has changed in the decades since Vail Mountain started turning chairlifts in 1962 and since Vail Valley Partnership’s predecessor organization the Vail Resort Association was founded in 1964, our foundational belief has not. We believe in the ability of our local businesses to improve lives, solve problems and strengthen our community.
Texts to Eagle County residents encourage people to vote in person on Election Day
Several unaffiliated voters in Eagle County on Oct. 14 received text messages encouraging them to vote in person Nov. 8. The messages claim to be from the Eagle County Republican Party. The message. This message was sent Oct. 14, before ballots were mailed:. “Wait! (Name) did you get your ballot?...
Eagle County commissioner candidates share goals, disagree on role of government
Democratic incumbent Jeanne McQueeney and Republican challenger Brian Brandl shared similar priorities, but different opinions on how to reach them, during Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum in Eagle. McQueeney and Brandl are contesting the three-member Board of County Commissioners’ one open seat in the Nov. 8 election. The...
Letter: Business community supports regional transportation authority
Regional collaboration is needed to help address the transportation, mobility, workforce, and climate needs of the Eagle River Valley. This process has been underway since late 2019 and began in response to regional business leaders wanting better solutions for employees and visitors. Similar areas in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork...
Letter: Better transit equals a better community
Vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot. The RTA process began in response to regional business leaders wanting better solutions for employees and visitors. Similar areas in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork Valley and Gunnison County, have used RTAs and regional cooperation to fund transit needs and improve their transportation services for local users and visitors. We have the opportunity to build a better community by voting “yes” to transit. We need this. We must ensure that people can get to their jobs, access community services, and enjoy what our valley has to offer.
Candidate in Eagle County’s sheriff’s race taken into custody for outstanding traffic tickets following debate
Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek told attendees at Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum that he was the only candidate in the two-person sheriff’s race who didn’t have outstanding warrants. Van Beek’s opponent, 37-year-old Paul Agneberg, was subsequently taken into custody outside the Eagle County building...
Letter: Build employee housing at Ever Vail
I look forward to supporting Bill Rock when he insists that 100% of Ever Vail be approved for the development of employee housing so the labor force we all treasure can live where they work. In the recent article about Vail Resorts rejecting the town of Vail’s $12 million offer, Rock passionately proclaimed the urgency for “building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood.”
Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue
The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected. Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.
Letter: Support transit at the ballot
Eagle County’s evolution into a year-round community and world-renowned visitor destination has created significant transportation and parking challenges for local businesses and residents alike. Employers, workers and other community members increasingly see a pressing need for a more comprehensive valley-wide, year-round approach to public transit. I encourage you to...
Vail Health, Breckenridge Grand Vacations partner on 87 new employee housing units in Edwards
Last week, Breckenridge Grand Vacations (under its Edwards Property LLC) closed on a 3.5-acre parcel of land in Edwards that will be developed in partnership with Vail Health into 87 condominium units for workforce housing. “This project is an example of how collaboration between two local organizations with similar end...
Vail hosts final public workshops for Destination Stewardship Plan
Earlier this year, the town of Vail kicked off a year-long planning process to create a Destination Stewardship Plan for the town. The plan, which will be used to balance community priorities and the environment while supporting a thriving visitor economy, is entering its final stages. A large part of...
Roberts: Results, not politics, for our region
Hello Eagle County voters! I am ready to get to work for you in the Colorado State Senate. You deserve a state senator who will focus on our community’s challenges and opportunities, put politics and ego aside, and strive for results that improve our region and improve people’s lives. I offer you just that.
Haims: Keeping fit during the winter
When people are depressed and anxious, exercise is not often high on the list of things to do. However, once you find the fortitude to help yourself and get out of your own way, you may discover that the psychological and physical benefits of exercising this winter are just what you need.
Cornerstone pastor, Rep. Boebert put their faith in free speech but not the IRS
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was campaigning on Thursday at the Basalt church where Pastor Jim Tarr said holding a candidate’s event is no more out of bounds than other nonprofits accepting government dollars and engaging in politics. Tarr’s Cornerstone Christian Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit place of worship, is the...
James van Beek in his own words: Incumbent Eagle County sheriff seeks to keep strengthening ties between office and the community
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the two candidates running for a four-year term as Eagle County Sheriff. The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and is being conducted as a mail ballot election. Ballots will be mailed out starting Monday, Oct. 17. The last recommended day for voters to mail in ballots is Oct. 31, and polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. For more information, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/clerkandrecorder/votingandelections.
Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel
On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
Halloween party, spa deals, gear sales, kids trail races and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/21/22
Adults, it’s all about you this Saturday as North Coast Originals in downtown Eagle is inviting those 21 years of age and older to its inaugural Halloween Party at 7 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged and the top picks will earn prizes for their creativity. Tickets are $20 in...
