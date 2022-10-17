Read full article on original website
Chuck Fest This Weekend In Downtown Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chuck Fest returns to Downtown Lake Charles this weekend with food trucks, art vendors, live music, and so much more. Chuck Fest is a one-of-a-kind event with the purpose of celebrating local talent, culture, music, art, food, and the people that make Lake Charles a special place. There will be...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a house that will put anyone in the Halloween spirit. From “Hocus Pocus” to “Halloween Town” and even the Muppets, this Spooktacular home theatre display in Lake Charles is playing all the Halloween classics. Since 2018 the Privet home...
PHOTOS: An Elf Arrived in the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles
Rehearsals are winding down as opening night gets closer for the Christian Youth Theater's debut of their newest project "Elf, Jr.". The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater training program that helps develop students with performing arts and immerses them in all aspects of theater and performance. CYT offers classes in drama, voice, dance, and specialty classes throughout the year. At the end of each of the 3 "sessions", the program produces and performs a broadway-style production the students perform in. This session will be the famous adaptation of "Elf".
Lake Charles American Press
Allen Parish to transform into bargain-hunter’s paradise this weekend
Bargain hunters and collectors will be hitting the road this weekend for the 6th annual Allen Parish Flea Market Trail. The two-day event will be held 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 across the parish. Admission is free. Shoppers can browse more than 50 garage sales,...
KPLC TV
New Forensic Center
KPLC TV
Open house tours coming to St. Jude Dream Home
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles is now complete, and we got a sneak peek at the finishing touches. One lucky winner who donated to St. Jude will be selected in December to move into the 3,400-square-foot, four-bed four-bath Dream Home. You can...
999ktdy.com
These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time
As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
KPLC TV
High Schools to compete at McNeese 2022 Marching Festival
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High School marching bands from across Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi will be competing on the McNeese State University campus tomorrow, Oct. 22, 2022. The Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Cowboy Stadium. Some of the local bands...
KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - American Legion speech contest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Members of the American Legion in Southwest Louisiana have been busy lately encouraging high school students to get involved in this year’s American Legion Oratorical Contest. After taking a break the last couple of years, the program, which started in 1938, offers excellent scholarship...
KPLC TV
Al “Puddler” Harris dies at 86
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana musician and entertainer Al “Puddler” Harris has passed away at the age of 86. Harris died at his residence on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. A piano player who began his musical career on the Louisiana Hayride, Harris later joined the Ricky...
See Inside The Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream Home [PICTURES]
I got one word for the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in the Terre Sainte neighborhood at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue in Lake Charles...AMAZING! This house is unbelievable, and by far my favorite St. Jude Dream House ever. Whoever wins this house, is truly blessed. Blessings. That's what the St....
KPLC TV
Women’s Commission of SWLA holds 31st Women’s Fall Conference
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a day for women. The Women’s Fall Conference is back for its 31st year of fellowship, education, motivation, rejuvenation, and fun across Southwest Louisiana. The conference will be at the Lake Charles Civic Center from 8 a.m. to around 4 p.m. on...
KPLC TV
Groundbreaking held for Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new forensic center in Calcasieu Parish has been years in the making, and Thursday was the official groundbreaking. “The new building that we’re getting we’re really excited about - we’ve been working on this for seven to eight years if not longer. It’s going to be state-of-the-art one of the finest ones in Louisiana,” said Calcasieu Parish Coroner Terry Welke.
KPLC TV
LDWF stocks Jennings, Ragley parks with channel catfish
KPLC TV
More activities are coming to Lake Charles for kids and even teens to enjoy
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles announces youth initiatives
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More activities are coming to Lake Charles for kids and even teens to enjoy. Tuesday, city officials announced the launch of new initiatives, as well as the re-launch of youth programs that have been on hold for over two years. The Mayor’s Youth Partnership aims...
KPLC TV
I-210 eastbound inside lane closed near La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid I-210 eastbound due to a wreck causing traffic congestion. The accident is near the La. 14 exit.
Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park
Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Housing Authority to create plan for development of Dixy Drive, surrounding areas
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC. “The roof caved in four different places, so I lost everything,” Kimberly Trahan said. “I had a four-bedroom, and we lost everything. You know, we’re starting over.”. Trahan...
KPLC TV
Oasis: A Safe Haven hosts domestic violence simulation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Putting ourselves in someone else’s shoes helps us gain a new perspective on their lives, especially for victims of domestic violence. “These situations are something people don’t normally see or when you see or hear about them you don’t quite understand from their perspective,” CPSO Sex Crimes Detective, Jake Schiro said.
