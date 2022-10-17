ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a house that will put anyone in the Halloween spirit. From “Hocus Pocus” to “Halloween Town” and even the Muppets, this Spooktacular home theatre display in Lake Charles is playing all the Halloween classics. Since 2018 the Privet home...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

PHOTOS: An Elf Arrived in the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles

Rehearsals are winding down as opening night gets closer for the Christian Youth Theater's debut of their newest project "Elf, Jr.". The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater training program that helps develop students with performing arts and immerses them in all aspects of theater and performance. CYT offers classes in drama, voice, dance, and specialty classes throughout the year. At the end of each of the 3 "sessions", the program produces and performs a broadway-style production the students perform in. This session will be the famous adaptation of "Elf".
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New Forensic Center

Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Open house tours coming to St. Jude Dream Home

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles is now complete, and we got a sneak peek at the finishing touches. One lucky winner who donated to St. Jude will be selected in December to move into the 3,400-square-foot, four-bed four-bath Dream Home. You can...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
999ktdy.com

These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time

As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
CROWLEY, LA
KPLC TV

High Schools to compete at McNeese 2022 Marching Festival

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High School marching bands from across Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi will be competing on the McNeese State University campus tomorrow, Oct. 22, 2022. The Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Cowboy Stadium. Some of the local bands...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - American Legion speech contest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Members of the American Legion in Southwest Louisiana have been busy lately encouraging high school students to get involved in this year’s American Legion Oratorical Contest. After taking a break the last couple of years, the program, which started in 1938, offers excellent scholarship...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Al “Puddler” Harris dies at 86

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana musician and entertainer Al “Puddler” Harris has passed away at the age of 86. Harris died at his residence on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. A piano player who began his musical career on the Louisiana Hayride, Harris later joined the Ricky...
WINNSBORO, LA
KPLC TV

Groundbreaking held for Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new forensic center in Calcasieu Parish has been years in the making, and Thursday was the official groundbreaking. “The new building that we’re getting we’re really excited about - we’ve been working on this for seven to eight years if not longer. It’s going to be state-of-the-art one of the finest ones in Louisiana,” said Calcasieu Parish Coroner Terry Welke.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles announces youth initiatives

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More activities are coming to Lake Charles for kids and even teens to enjoy. Tuesday, city officials announced the launch of new initiatives, as well as the re-launch of youth programs that have been on hold for over two years. The Mayor’s Youth Partnership aims...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park

Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Oasis: A Safe Haven hosts domestic violence simulation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Putting ourselves in someone else’s shoes helps us gain a new perspective on their lives, especially for victims of domestic violence. “These situations are something people don’t normally see or when you see or hear about them you don’t quite understand from their perspective,” CPSO Sex Crimes Detective, Jake Schiro said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

