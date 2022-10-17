ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booking.com faces Spanish antitrust investigation

By Patrick Hilsman
 3 days ago

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Spain's competition watchdog has opened an investigation into Booking.com for potential antitrust violations.

The flag of Spain is seen among the flags of various nations on June 8, 2012. Spain has launched an investigation into Booking.com, alleging unfair business practices. File Photo UPI/ David Silpa

"The conduct under investigation may entail unfair trading conditions to hotels located in Spain," the National Commission on Markets and Competition said in a news release .

The investigation stems from two complaints filed by the Spanish Association of Hotel Managers and the Regional Hotel Association of Madrid, which allege that the travel website has imposed unfair trading conditions on Spanish hotels and created exclusionary conditions for competition.

The CNMC determined that an investigation is warranted into whether Bookings.com may have breached articles 2 and 3 of the Spanish Competition Act and article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

"Booking.com has always and will continue to work collaboratively with our accommodation partners in the travel ecosystem, which has only recently seen signs of recovery as we enter a further uncertain future with the global economic environment," the company said, according to Politico .

Booking.com could face still fines of up to 10% of their global turnover if they are found to have violated antitrust regulations. The CNMC has 18 months to decide if Booking.com violated competition regulations.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

