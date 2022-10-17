Read full article on original website
wkok.com
Lewis Township Receives $4 Million for Sewer Upgrade
MIFFLINBURG – The wastewater system in Lewis Township, Union County is receiving state funding for much needed repairs and expansion. Lewis Township is receiving $4 million from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). They say the existing system dates back to the 1990s and serves 125 households in the township. Upgrades will boost capacity from 33,500 gallons per day to 44,000 gallons, which will expand service to 16 additional properties.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven’s Fallon Alley upgrade work to start
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The first phase of planned improvements for Lock Haven’s Fallon Alley pedestrian walkway will begin on Wednesday. City Hall announced Tuesday that city crews will be working on the Fallon Alley Parklet starting Wednesday morning. The city said the work will take place between Jordan’s Alley and E. Main Street. Access to the Water Street parking lot may be limited as a closure is expected.
Notice: Water shut-offs to affect area residents on Thursday
Williamsport, Pa. — Water will be shut off in downtown Williamsport Thursday Oct. 20, from 7:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post made by the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority. The shut down effects properties north West Fourth Street, south of Little League Boulevard, west of State Street, and East of William Street.
Police looking for package thief in Montour County mobile home park
Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a woman who was seen stealing packages from mailboxes at a mobile home park in Montour County. Several residents contacted police about the theft of packages from their mailboxes at Blue Springs Terrace in Derry Township. The thefts began around Sept. 15. Trooper Kyle Drick says witnesses saw a female opening multiple mailboxes. The female reportedly would stop opening mailboxes...
therecord-online.com
Woolrich Park ownership transfer process continues
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Woolrich Park looks to be continuing in its park capacity for a long, long time. The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting approved the park’s donation from the county to Pine Creek Township, the municipality in which the venerable Woolrich landmark is located.
Clarks Ferry bridge construction project in the works: Here’s what it looks like now from the air
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host an open house at 6 p.m. today to discuss its upcoming improvement project for Route 22/322 Clark’s Ferry in Reed Twp. The open house will be held at Susquenita High School, 309 Schoolhouse Road, Duncannon. Plans for the project, including roadway and...
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962
Steam rises from the Centralia mine fire burn zone. Credit: Flickr/rocbolt. According to Wikipedia, the Centralia mine fire is a coal-seam fire that has been burning in the labyrinth of abandoned coal mines underneath the borough of Centralia, Pennsylvania, United States, since at least May 27, 1962.
Police looking for diesel fuel thief in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — Someone got away with more than $400 of diesel fuel at a gas station in Montour County. State police at Milton say Exxon Mobile gas station in Valley Township reported that someone did not pay for $463.94 of diesel fuel around 6 a.m. Sept. 21. Police continue to investigate.
State College
Harris Township Supervisors Speak Out Against Proposed State College Area Connector Options
Ahead of two public meetings on the project this week, Harris Township supervisors aren’t mincing words when it comes to the three proposed potential routes for PennDOT’s State College Area Connector highway. “As it stands now, there are no winners with the three alignments that are moving forward,”...
Online plans display available for Route 22/322 Clark’s Ferry project: PennDOT
PennDOT announced Monday that an online plans display is now available for the Route 22/322 Clark’s Ferry Improvement Project. The project includes rehabilitation of the Clark’s Ferry Bridge and safety improvements along Route 22/322 from the Clark’s Ferry Bridge to the Route 11/15 interchange in Reed Township, Dauphin County.
Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
State College
What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?
It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Times News
Schuylkill Co. EMA recognized for I-81 fatal crash response
Schuylkill County’s emergency management team did such an outstanding job responding to a massive 80-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in March that word of its great work reached Texas. On Wednesday, county commissioners lauded Emergency Management Agency Coordinator John M. Matz for his role in leading that team, and...
Controversy brewing in Boggs Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Controversy is brewing in Boggs Township after community members appealed to local officials looking for help in regards to neighbors using Tannerite. Tannerite is an explosive used for target practice and when struck it causes a huge explosion. This is not the first time this has been an issue. Last […]
cohaitungchi.com
Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season
Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
Fire ignites at Plymouth printing press
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a business after a printing press caught fire in Plymouth Thursday afternoon. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, a call for a fire came in around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Bayard Printing Group, located at 180 West Main Street where a printing press caught fire. […]
Nearly $3K worth of items stolen during Luzerne County burglary
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say someone broke into a Luzerne County man’s property and stole nearly $3,000 worth of items and various titles and deeds. According to investigators, an unknown number of people broke into a 29-year-old man’s home in the 200 block of Ebervale Road, Hazle Township, and stole several […]
Northumberland County man swindled out of $9,000 by suspect impersonating bond bailsman
Watsontown, Pa. — A man impersonated a bail bondsman and swindled $9,000 out of victim in Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the 81-year-old victim in Delaware Township gave the man the money on Oct. 7, believing that he was a bail bondsman. The suspect is described as being a tall white male, who was wearing black sunglasses, a light blue surgical mask, blue zip-up sweatshirt, fitted sweatpants, and Yeezy sneakers. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
16-year-old arrested for leading police on high-speed chase in stolen car
Muncy, Pa. — A 16-year-old of Williamsport will be tried in court as an adult for allegedly stealing a car on Sunday and then leading police on a high-speed chase in Muncy and Fairfield townships. Tyrell Lee Labounty was committed Wednesday to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and receiving stolen property. District Judge Christian D. Frey handled arraignment. ...
