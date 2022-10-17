ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkok.com

Lewis Township Receives $4 Million for Sewer Upgrade

MIFFLINBURG – The wastewater system in Lewis Township, Union County is receiving state funding for much needed repairs and expansion. Lewis Township is receiving $4 million from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). They say the existing system dates back to the 1990s and serves 125 households in the township. Upgrades will boost capacity from 33,500 gallons per day to 44,000 gallons, which will expand service to 16 additional properties.
UNION COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven’s Fallon Alley upgrade work to start

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The first phase of planned improvements for Lock Haven’s Fallon Alley pedestrian walkway will begin on Wednesday. City Hall announced Tuesday that city crews will be working on the Fallon Alley Parklet starting Wednesday morning. The city said the work will take place between Jordan’s Alley and E. Main Street. Access to the Water Street parking lot may be limited as a closure is expected.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for package thief in Montour County mobile home park

Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a woman who was seen stealing packages from mailboxes at a mobile home park in Montour County. Several residents contacted police about the theft of packages from their mailboxes at Blue Springs Terrace in Derry Township. The thefts began around Sept. 15. Trooper Kyle Drick says witnesses saw a female opening multiple mailboxes. The female reportedly would stop opening mailboxes...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Woolrich Park ownership transfer process continues

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Woolrich Park looks to be continuing in its park capacity for a long, long time. The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting approved the park’s donation from the county to Pine Creek Township, the municipality in which the venerable Woolrich landmark is located.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County

NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
State College

What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?

It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill Co. EMA recognized for I-81 fatal crash response

Schuylkill County’s emergency management team did such an outstanding job responding to a massive 80-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in March that word of its great work reached Texas. On Wednesday, county commissioners lauded Emergency Management Agency Coordinator John M. Matz for his role in leading that team, and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Controversy brewing in Boggs Township

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Controversy is brewing in Boggs Township after community members appealed to local officials looking for help in regards to neighbors using Tannerite. Tannerite is an explosive used for target practice and when struck it causes a huge explosion. This is not the first time this has been an issue. Last […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
cohaitungchi.com

Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season

Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fire ignites at Plymouth printing press

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a business after a printing press caught fire in Plymouth Thursday afternoon. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, a call for a fire came in around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Bayard Printing Group, located at 180 West Main Street where a printing press caught fire. […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Nearly $3K worth of items stolen during Luzerne County burglary

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say someone broke into a Luzerne County man’s property and stole nearly $3,000 worth of items and various titles and deeds. According to investigators, an unknown number of people broke into a 29-year-old man’s home in the 200 block of Ebervale Road, Hazle Township, and stole several […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland County man swindled out of $9,000 by suspect impersonating bond bailsman

Watsontown, Pa. — A man impersonated a bail bondsman and swindled $9,000 out of victim in Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the 81-year-old victim in Delaware Township gave the man the money on Oct. 7, believing that he was a bail bondsman. The suspect is described as being a tall white male, who was wearing black sunglasses, a light blue surgical mask, blue zip-up sweatshirt, fitted sweatpants, and Yeezy sneakers. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

16-year-old arrested for leading police on high-speed chase in stolen car

Muncy, Pa. — A 16-year-old of Williamsport will be tried in court as an adult for allegedly stealing a car on Sunday and then leading police on a high-speed chase in Muncy and Fairfield townships. Tyrell Lee Labounty was committed Wednesday to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and receiving stolen property. District Judge Christian D. Frey handled arraignment. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy