Budget Surplus Could Help Fully Fund Michigan State Parks

By Logan Kassuba
9&10 News
 4 days ago
The Nature Conservancy in Michigan is calling on the legislature to make a $500 million investment in our state’s parks and outdoor spaces.

According to the latest report, more than half of American adults and kids participated in outdoor activities last year. The number of people trying an outdoor activity for the first time has also increased by 25% since 2020.

“It’s great to see more Americans, including Michiganders, getting out and enjoying all the outdoors have to offer,” says Rich Bowman, policy director for The Nature Conservancy in Michigan.

The Nature Conservancy says a $500 million investment from the state’s current budget surplus could end up creating a $50 to $80 million tax cut for Michiganders.

That investment would be in addition to the $250 million investment passed this spring.

The Nature Conservancy says fully funding the State Park Endowment Fund would also free up more funds for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, which supports outdoor projects.

“Michigan’s natural areas are part of the fabric of our state, and we should take advantage of every chance we get to invest in our most precious natural resources so they can be enjoyed by future generations of Michiganders,” says Bowman.

9&10 News

9&10 News

