Water Damaged Gym Floor
A leak in a piece of equipment at the Chillicothe High School resulted in damage to the wooden gymnasium floor. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says it was covered by insurance. There may be some additional damage, and that would also be covered under the same claim.
Chillicothe Chip & Seal Projects Begin this Week
The tentative schedule for the City of Chillicothe Chip Seal program begins Friday. The street department will be notifying residents who will be affected and will ask that they have all vehicles off the streets. Once the chip and seal is put into place, it can be driven on immediately.
Salvation Army Holiday Programs
The Salvation Army is gearing up for the Christmas season with programs that help families in Livingston and Grundy County. Linda Snuffer from the Salvation Army Office says they are taking applications for two programs now. Snuffer says the Food Basket program will help feed a family at Christmas. Those...
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES TRASH SERVICE AT COUNCIL MEETING
The Marshall City Council discussed trash service at its meeting on Monday, October 17. The council room was standing room only with citizens attending the meeting. Several citizens brought up the desire to keep the trash service in Marshall as opposed to contracting out to RTS Trash Service of Slater.
Chillicothe R-II ACT Scores
The Chillicothe High School ACT scores show improvement over 2021, as the district’s average was once again higher than both the State and National averages. In 2021, CHS averaged 20.8 in the composite score, with Missouri at 20.6 and the National composite at 20.3. In 2022, Chillicothe scored 21.1 on the composite – up from the previous year, while Missouri was at 20.2 and the National Composite was 19.8, both down from the previous year.
Betty Ann (Terry) Bagley
Betty Ann (Terry) Bagley, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away October 18, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Betty Ann was born in Grundy County, Missouri on October 10, 1932, the daughter of Webster and Myrtle (Brewer) Terry. She was raised in a Christian home and at a young age was baptized in a pond near the South Evans Christian Church following an evening revival service. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1950 and then attended one year of college at Trenton Junior College. Her main interest in high school and college was home economics.
One Missouri businessman's question could lead to a 50% county tax cut
(The Center Square) – Voters in Laclede County will decide on lowering its commercial property tax rate in November because a businessman came to a County Commissioners meeting with a question about his bill. “He had commercial property in counties surrounding Laclede and he observed the difference in the...
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings. Forty-year-old Joshua Paul Todd of Henderson, TN was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged DWI – Persistent Offender. Todd was arrested out of state and is held with no bond allowed as he awaits extradition.
Fugitive Found Under The Laundry
A woman wanted on a bond violation warrant was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department deputies after she was found hiding in a laundry pile. Sheriff Steve Cox says on Friday, Sgt. Dustin Woelfle was in the 200 block of E. Third Street in Chillicothe on a fugitive investigation and confirmed the woman wanted on the warrant was inside a home there. After entering, she was found hiding under some laundry. Woelfle arrested 32-year-old Faren Danielle Evans of Dawn. She was originally arrested on July 15th for alleged possession of a controlled substance and was released on her own recognizance.
LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN IDENTIFYING SUBJECTS IN PHOTOS
The Lexington Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying subjects in surveillance photos. The department reports that these people have been breaking into some storage units in Lexington. This incident happened on October 16. If you recognize the subjects or vehicle, you are urged to contact...
DWI Arrest
A Kansas City man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Tuesday afternoon. Thirty-year-old Tha Pra was arrested at about 2:44 pm for alleged DWI, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, and no insurance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Indianapolis Woman Arrested In Linn County
An Indianapolis woman was arrested Monday in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 23-year-old Alyna N Wilson at about 4:45 pm for alleged speeding and driving while suspended. she was processed and released.
Two Crashes – Three Injured
A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Livingston County Fugitive Found In Laundry
A Livingston County fugitive was arrested late last week after being found by deputies hiding in a pile of laundry. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 14 Deputy Sergeant Dustin Wolfe was searching for a wanted fugitive at a residence in the 200 block of east Thirds Street in Chillicothe. After confirming the suspect was at that residence and gaining entry to the home the deputy found 32-year-old Dawn resident Faren Danielle Evans hiding under some laundry.
Almost 2 dozen vehicles in Kirksville had windows shot out with BB gun
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Nearly two dozen cars and trucks in Kirksville had a window shot out with a BB gun this week. Kirksville Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones said the crimes happened in the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday and Tuesday into Wednesday. Many of the victims live...
Drivers damages two buildings and vehicle in Carrollton
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- An area resident was treated for minor injuries after crashing into a parked vehicle and garage door in Carrollton Wednesday. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Robert Hart, 92, of Carrollton, drove through a garage door at Sinclair Car Wash, crossed Highway 65 and struck a second garage door and parked Hum Vee.
Evidence being processed at Excelsior Springs home not linked to missing persons
The Clay County Investigative Squad Task Force has been activated to assist in the case of a man accused of raping and holding a woman against her will.
CHS Key Club – Trick-or-Treat For UNICEF
Members of the Chillicothe High School Key Club will participate in the annual Trick or Treat for UNICEF the week of October 24th during the early evening hours. The students will go door to door all week to collect donations for the United Nations Infant Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to help give necessities like school supplies and medicine to children around the world.
GLASGOW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AT RECENT BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
Glasgow School Superintendent Sonya Fuemmeler announced at the Glasgow Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, October 19, that she would be retiring effective June 30, 2023. Fuemmeler has been in education for thirty years with twenty-eight of those at Glasgow. The district announced Stacy Kottman as the new superintendent effective...
Springfield Man Arrested For Stabbing
A Springfield man has been charged with assault after his arrest for alleged stabbing a 22-year-old Brookfield man in Chariton County. The incident happened October 13th at a location in the 17000 block of Highway 5. Twenty-four-year-old Jesse Allen Brock was charged with alleged assault and armed criminal action. The...
