'90 Day Fiancé' star Big Ed breaks off his engagement with Liz after accusing her of being a lesbian: 'You're out of my life'

Liz Woods and Ed "Big Ed" Brown during a recent episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" TLC/Discovery Plus

Big Ed Brown broke off his engagement with Liz Woods after a heated argument.

In the most recent episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?," Ed accused Liz of being a lesbian.

Things then devolved, and Liz revealed that she left her engagement ring in the grass.

Ed "Big Ed" Brown called off his engagement with Liz Woods in the most recent episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" after accusing Liz of being a lesbian.

The previous episode saw Ed and Liz get into a heated argument at their engagement party, and the altercation continued to play out this week.

Once Liz returned home (after storming out of the restaurant and later throwing her engagement ring in the grass), she accused Big Ed of being "insecure." Ed responded by asking Liz repeatedly about the nature of her relationship with an ex-coworker who showed up to the engagement party. Liz was adamant that there was never anything romantic between her and the other woman, but Ed seemed convinced that his fiancée was "hiding" a relationship from him, and said he couldn't "trust" her.

Ed then asked his fianceé point blank, "Are you a lesbian?"

"I have no physical attraction to any females," she replied.

Unfortunately for the couple, things continued to devolve (Liz told Ed that he was "not that attractive," and accused him of calling her "fat"), and during a tense exchange, Ed noticed that Liz's ring was missing.

"Where's the $13,000 ring I bought you?" he asked Liz, who responded: "Probably in a fucking bush."

After Ed said he hoped Liz was joking, the 29-year-old said she "100 percent" left the ring in the grass.

"You are dumb," the reality star told his fiancée, adding that he would rather Liz have pawned the ring and helped out her grandparents financially than thrown it into a bush.

Liz Woods and Ed "Big Ed" Brown. TLC

"That was a $13,000 ring that means nothing to her," Big Ed said in a subsequent confessional. "In this moment, I realize this is it. That's the icing on the cake. The ring in a symbol of, you know, our love. Even though she's mad, it's the worst possible thing she could have done."

Ed went on to break things off with Liz, telling her: "You're not getting anything. You're out of my life."

But before she walked away, Liz told him, "I know that I'm innocent in this, and I'm sorry that you're insecure."

On the previous episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?," the couple got into a blowout fight at their engagement party , after Big Ed saw Liz's former coworker grab her arm during an argument the two women were having. Ed and Liz have had a tumultuous relationship after first meeting on the spinoff series "90 Day: The Single Life."

Big Ed previously starred on "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" along with his then-girlfriend, a woman from the Philippines named Rose. As People noted, after Rose and Brown broke up, she reportedly entered into a relationship with another woman .

Though the latest episode of the TLC series appeared to show that Ed and Liz's relationship was through, it's unclear when the breakup scenes were filmed. Recent Instagram activity on Ed's account suggests the two have since reunited.