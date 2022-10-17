Read full article on original website
Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”
Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
ourquadcities.com
I-74 bridge path to close for maintenance
The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, and the cities of Bettendorf and Moline, announced Wednesday that the bike and pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge will temporarily close to the public beginning Monday, Oct. 24 for maintenance. Contractors will be grinding the path’s expansion joints to make it easier...
KWQC
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue. ESCP is a contract metal fabrication...
A Scary Movie Shown In Eastern Iowa Is Causing Viewers To Faint & Vomit
It's scary movie season but there's one flick that's apparently taking it to the next level. There's a new movie so horrifying and disgusting that is apparently making viewers vomit or pass out. And what horror trope could bring people to such a state? Well... Yep. That's right. The movie...
KWQC
Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa toy factory plans to donate Friday’s entire shift to charity
A small toy manufacturing company in eastern Iowa plans to devote its entire shift on Friday to building and packaging several hundred race car kits that will be donated to local Toys for Tots campaigns. Amy Belding, spokeswoman for Blu Track, says the Anamosa factory makes flexible two-lane racetracks that...
Mountain Lion Killed in Car Accident in Whiteside County, Illinois
A mountain lion spotted last week in Morrison is believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb...around 80 miles away from the last spot it was seen in Morrison, Il. According to CBSNews, the cougar (otherwise known as a mountain lion) was hit and killed by...
KBUR
Great River Bridge Accident
UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
KWQC
Crews respond to a Davenport structure fire Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No one was unjuried in a structure fire Tuesday in Davenport. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Main Street, according to a media release. Scott County Communications had multiple calls reporting a rear porch of a building was on fire.
2 construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company are dead after a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police. At about 8:03 a.m. on Oct. 18, the two workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck while placing construction barrels for a work zone on the U.S. Route 34 bridge. The truck's yellow construction lights were on at the time of the incident.
Davenport testing snow alert system Oct. 19
The City of Davenport is getting ready for winter by testing its snow emergency alert system. A message will be sent out via Alert Iowa on October 19 at 10 a.m. The alert system is the best way to find out when a Snow Emergency is declared in Davenport and now is the best time […]
This Geneseo Home Is A “Nightmare On Zillow Street” And Wait Until You See Why
A Geneseo home has some stories to tell and they don't look like happy ones. Up for sale on Zillow is a home at 413 N. College Ave. in Geneseo. It was featured in the 'Nightmare on Zillow Street' Facebook group, which looks at the worst houses that you can buy on Zillow.
KCRG.com
2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
KWQC
Davenport police investigate after shooting Wednesday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police are investigating after they say a man was shot Wednesday morning. Davenport police responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue to a report of a shooting inside a residence, according to a media release. Officer found a 40-year-old man...
Need a carbon monoxide detector? Here's how you can get one for free
MOLINE, Ill. — Every year, hundreds of people die or are hospitalized from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an effort to lower those numbers, the Quad City Area Fire Marshals Association and Quad City Area Realtors are teaming up to install carbon monoxide detectors for free.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police: Suspect was in stolen car, with meth, at casino
A 36-year-old Iowa City woman faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police found her early Monday in a stolen car with meth in a casino parking lot. Bridget Dual faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
‘I know I did wrong.’ QC man sentenced to 20 years for robbery; victim died
“I know I did wrong. I’m taking what I got coming to me.”. Those were the words of a 34-year-old Coal Valley man sentenced Wednesday to up to 20 years for his role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide. Cordell McDowell, with three members of his...
