NBC Philadelphia
Abortion Rights Is a Major Issue in the Nov. Midterms. Here Are Voices for Each Side
Abortion rights has become of the deciding issues for voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, which will decide control of Congress as well as Pennsylvania's next governor and U.S. senator. Supporters and opponents of abortion rights are trying to rally support for political candidates who back their sides of...
NBC Philadelphia
Billionaire Ronald Lauder Gives $1 Million to GOP Group Supporting State Candidates Who Questioned 2020 Election Results
Billionaire Ronald Lauder gave $1 million to the Republican State Leadership Committee, which is supporting some state-level candidates who have questioned 2020 election results. Lauder is the latest of over two dozen wealthy business leaders and companies themselves that have contributed to campaigns helping some who have argued against the...
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped Him
During a recent rally aimed at restoring Roe v Wade, President Biden struggled mightily with his words causing his wife, who couldn’t be there, to fume because nobody pulled him off the stage.
Trump Rips 'Partisan Hack' Judge Who Ruled He Deliberately Lied About Vote Fraud In Suit
Trump yet again pressed "rigged vote" claims in a personal attack, even though a federal judge determined this week that he knows better.
DOJ Slams Trump Filing Claiming 9 Mar-A-Lago Files Are His 'Personal' Property
The papers include pardon requests and immigration policy documents, which the DOJ notes were all part of his job.
Supreme court declines to stop Biden’s $400bn student debt relief plan
The US supreme court declined on Thursday to stop the Biden administration implementing its $400bn student debt relief plan, a move that will allow the program to start as soon as Sunday. A federal judge in Wisconsin dismissed the case on 6 October, saying the challengers, a group called the...
CNN
Supreme Court delivers one of two legal wins for Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Federal courts on Thursday delivered two wins for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a challenge to the program brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group. And on the same day, a federal district court judge rejected a separate lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states.
