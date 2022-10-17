ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

How Biden, Trump could impact N.C. voters this election

Doug Cochran is hoping for a sea of red this November. Cochran, who lives in Wake County, said he's voting Republican because he’s not happy with the direction the country is headed. "It’s really not anti-Biden, but it’s anti their policies and practices of what they represent,” Cochran said....
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

On Cheri Beasley, brother of slain state trooper gets his say

“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Roll Call Online

Budd-Beasley battle for Senate in North Carolina stays tight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The race for North Carolina’s open Senate seat between Republican Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, has so far stayed consistently tight. In a midterm election year when conventional wisdom suggests that Republicans are poised to win...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
borderbelt.org

Election Day in Robeson County is Nov. 8. Here’s who is on the ballot

Voters across North Carolina, including in Robeson County, will cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could have major impacts at the state and federal levels. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Julia Olson-Boseman, the chair of New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners, was in court last month. Under oath, she provided several revelations about her spending habits, drug and alcohol use, and her attempt to get a job at a facility she championed as a commissioner, and which the county is helping to fund.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina’s aging population and the future

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
nsjonline.com

Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty

RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
LILLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC

