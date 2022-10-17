ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

mybighornbasin.com

Cody Filly Swim Team Diving into Post-season Play

The Cody Filly Swim team will be in Buffalo this weekend for the Class 3A East Regional Swim Meet. The Fillies, coming off an exceptional regular season, look to make a push for glory this post-season. They’ve been top 3 in just about every race. Tara Joyce is arguably the best swimmer in the state and the Fillies have the firepower among the supporting cast to make plenty of noise. As the Fillies get set for the conference meet I had the opportunity to catch up with Head Coach Emily Swett. Coach on the emphasis at practice this week.
CODY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Feed Wyoming Families

For the past two years, the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), in conjunction with the Cent$ible Nutrition Program, part of Wyoming’s Nutrition Action Coalition, has donated much of the crop from their potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle to Food Bank of Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

Grizzly bear attacks, injures antler hunters in Wyoming

CODY, Wyoming (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said. The...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Ghosts: Theatre Teacher Still Haunts Cody High School Auditorium

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wynona Thompson spent 30 years teaching speech, theater and English at Cody High School. From 1943-73, she led hundreds of students in developing a lifelong love of acting, including brothers Al and Pete Simpson. But if you ask some of the...
CODY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards set, allowing first candidates to apply

CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program have been formally established, allowing three school districts piloting the program to begin accepting applications from the first candidate teacher apprentices. With the Wyoming Department of Education, the Professional Teaching Standards Board and the U.S. Department of Labor...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday

While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

Two men injured after grizzly bear attack near Cody, WY

CODY, Wyo. - A grizzly bear injured two men who were recreating south of Cody, Wyoming Saturday, Oct. 15. The Wyoming Game & Fish Department (WGFD) said in a release both men were transported to a nearby hospital--one via helicopter and the other via ambulance. The men were recreating and...
CODY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

University of Wyoming Sorority Accepts First Transgender Member

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A sorority at the University of Wyoming accepted its first openly-transgender sister in the college’s history, a student newspaper announced last week. Artemis Langford, of Lander, became the first open-transgender student to be accepted into the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/14/22–10/17/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

SYP: Tina Hoebelheinrich, CEO of the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce

Tina Hoebelheinrich, CEO of the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the Chamber’s Ready To Work program, which teaches soft skills to teens who are entering the job market for the first time. She also talked about Halloween and what’s coming up from the Chamber for Christmas.
CODY, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022

I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
CHEYENNE, WY

