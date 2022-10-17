Read full article on original website
Cody Filly Swim Team Diving into Post-season Play
The Cody Filly Swim team will be in Buffalo this weekend for the Class 3A East Regional Swim Meet. The Fillies, coming off an exceptional regular season, look to make a push for glory this post-season. They’ve been top 3 in just about every race. Tara Joyce is arguably the best swimmer in the state and the Fillies have the firepower among the supporting cast to make plenty of noise. As the Fillies get set for the conference meet I had the opportunity to catch up with Head Coach Emily Swett. Coach on the emphasis at practice this week.
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said about the Utah State Aggies, including the QB situation
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl praised Utah State for its recent play, and discussed the Aggies’ uncertainty at quarterback.
WATCH: Black Tourist Woman Details First Visit to Meeteetse, Wyoming
It's usually interesting to watch video blogs (or vlog) of tourists traveling through our beautiful state of Wyoming. This particular video shared a very interesting perspective. I was recently made an aware of a video posted by a female traveler and YouTuber, by the name of Alexis Chateau. Akexis is...
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Feed Wyoming Families
For the past two years, the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), in conjunction with the Cent$ible Nutrition Program, part of Wyoming’s Nutrition Action Coalition, has donated much of the crop from their potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle to Food Bank of Wyoming.
Grizzly bear attacks, injures antler hunters in Wyoming
CODY, Wyoming (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said. The...
Country Singer Chase Rice Shooting A Music Video In Cheyenne
Well, this isn't what I expected to find on the internet today. Country singer, Chase Rice took a break from making hits to shop at a local boutique in Cheyenne. Which, I mean, if you're going for great fashion, this is a great start. Chase Rice was shopping yesterday at...
Wyoming Ghosts: Theatre Teacher Still Haunts Cody High School Auditorium
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wynona Thompson spent 30 years teaching speech, theater and English at Cody High School. From 1943-73, she led hundreds of students in developing a lifelong love of acting, including brothers Al and Pete Simpson. But if you ask some of the...
Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards set, allowing first candidates to apply
CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program have been formally established, allowing three school districts piloting the program to begin accepting applications from the first candidate teacher apprentices. With the Wyoming Department of Education, the Professional Teaching Standards Board and the U.S. Department of Labor...
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
Cody & Wyoming Conservatives Rally to Remove Books, Change Schools, and Save Children
Prominent political candidates and local leaders agree that change must happen in Cody, which means restoring a conservative educational philosophy free of the “sexualization” of children. Scents of Domino’s pizza permeated the air in the crowded meeting room at the Cody Hotel. By the time the first speaker...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
Drought threatens coal plant operations — and electricity — across the West
This story was originally published by NPR on August 26, 2022. Driving through the Wyoming sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the clouds of dust rising from the road give way to giant plumes of steam shooting into the warming sky. This is the Jim Bridger power plant, one of the largest...
Two men injured after grizzly bear attack near Cody, WY
CODY, Wyo. - A grizzly bear injured two men who were recreating south of Cody, Wyoming Saturday, Oct. 15. The Wyoming Game & Fish Department (WGFD) said in a release both men were transported to a nearby hospital--one via helicopter and the other via ambulance. The men were recreating and...
University of Wyoming Sorority Accepts First Transgender Member
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A sorority at the University of Wyoming accepted its first openly-transgender sister in the college’s history, a student newspaper announced last week. Artemis Langford, of Lander, became the first open-transgender student to be accepted into the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority...
Wyoming Teacher On Leave After Displaying Photo Of Family In KKK Robes In Classroom
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Central High School in Cheyenne is addressing concerns over a photograph displayed in a classroom that featured people in Ku Klux Klan hoods and robes. A student reported an offensive photograph displayed in a classroom Friday afternoon that depicts a...
Crash impacting traffic on I-80 near Elk Mountain on Thursday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash is impacting traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain on Thursday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said at 2:56 p.m. A lane of travel is blocked near Elk Mountain at milepost 252. “Be prepared to stop; expect delays,” WYDOT said.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/14/22–10/17/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
SYP: Tina Hoebelheinrich, CEO of the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce
Tina Hoebelheinrich, CEO of the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the Chamber’s Ready To Work program, which teaches soft skills to teens who are entering the job market for the first time. She also talked about Halloween and what’s coming up from the Chamber for Christmas.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022
I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
Laramie County School District removes KKK Parade picture at Central High after student complaint
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Controversy arose in Laramie County School District 1 after a student reported an offensive picture in a classroom that the school said has been used to teach the historical context of a piece of literature. In a letter from Central High School, Principal Karen Delbridge said...
