VENTNOR – They say when no one is happy walking away from the bargaining table, a good deal has been struck. After nearly two years of negotiations, the Ventnor City Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association Local 38 and the city agreed last week to a new five-year contract, which includes wage increases, retroactive pay and incentives. Firefighters have been working under the old contract that expired on Dec. 31, 2020.

14 HOURS AGO