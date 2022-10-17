Read full article on original website
downbeach.com
Hundreds of goblins attend Margate’s Trunk or Treat event
MARGATE – Parents went all out decorating the tailgates of their vehicles Friday night for the city’s second annual Trunk or Treat event, held in the parking lot at the Eugene A. Tighe Middle School. The event was organized and sponsored by the Margate City Police Department and...
downbeach.com
Shore Medical Center enlists children in the battle against stroke
Shore Medical Center in Somers Point is nationally recognized as a Primary Stroke Center, including 24-hour neurology and neurosurgery care and an emergency staff specially trained in the treatment of stroke patients. At the same time, Shore is looking to enlist other “superheroes” who can recognize the symptoms of stroke...
downbeach.com
Longport Lunch and Learn event to investigate elder fraud
LONGPORT – The Longport Public Library and the Longport Police Department will host a Lunch and Learn event 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Borough Hall, 2305 Atlantic Ave., to share information about elder fraud. Members of the Downbeach communities of Ventnor, Margate and Longport are encouraged to attend.
downbeach.com
AC Electric urges customers to apply now for energy assistance
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is encouraging residential customers to apply for energy assistance and take advantage of the funding available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which began accepting applications for the current program year on Oct. 1. LIHEAP is a federally funded program...
downbeach.com
Prosecutor promotes officer to supervise Special Victims Unit
MAYS LANDING – Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds and Chief of County Detectives Bruce DeShields recognized the promotion of Natasha Alvarado to acting sergeant of County Detectives. Alvarado worked in the Major Crimes and Intelligence units for many years. She will now supervise the Special Victims squad. Reynolds...
downbeach.com
Ventnor approves new 5-year firefighter contract
VENTNOR – They say when no one is happy walking away from the bargaining table, a good deal has been struck. After nearly two years of negotiations, the Ventnor City Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association Local 38 and the city agreed last week to a new five-year contract, which includes wage increases, retroactive pay and incentives. Firefighters have been working under the old contract that expired on Dec. 31, 2020.
downbeach.com
ACUA offering CNG vehicle safety training for first responders
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is hosting a compressed natural gas Vehicle Safety Event for local fire departments, police and emergency management personnel. The event will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at ACUA’s Environmental Park, 6700 Delilah Road. The purpose...
downbeach.com
Atlantic City Marathon to impact traffic this weekend
Motorists and pedestrians can expect traffic delays Saturday and Sunday Oct. 22-23 as thousands of runners participating in the 2022 Atlantic City Marathon Half-marathon and 5- and 10-K races make their way through Downbeach towns. Motorists can expect detours and shut downs on various roadways from 9 a.m. to 2...
downbeach.com
AC Expressway to be widened to three lanes along 26 miles of roadway
SICKLERVILLE – U.S. Congressman Donald Norcross, NJ Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and South Jersey Transportation Authority Chairman Stephen Dougherty on Wednesday touted the positive transportation and economic impacts of the planned widening of the Atlantic City Expressway to three lanes from mile marker 31 westbound to the Route 42 terminus. They said the road widening project would help reduce congestion during summer shore commutes and improve safety for drivers.
