3d ago
Keep voting for Governor Polis soft on crime, cashless bond and turing Colorado into a sanctuary state of violent criminals, gangs and drugs. Is this how you really want to raise you children.
Go Home Colorado Wannabes!!!
2d ago
Go home transplants and Colorado wannabes!!! You've RUINED COLORADO!!!!! Go home transplants!!!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DougCo officials discuss growth, seek public comment about Parker RoadNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Castle Rock moves forward on Brickyard rec centerMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
World Record Set at Colorado State ParkColorado JillColorado State
Conservative radio host accuses DougCo schools of woke ideologySuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Infant, mother sought by CBI and Aurora Police for alleged parental kidnappingHeather WillardAurora, CO
Suspect SUV in deadly house party shooting found abandoned in Aurora
A blue Chevrolet Tahoe that police were searching for in connection to a deadly shooting at an Adams County house party has been found abandoned in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.
KKTV
Colorado murder suspect taken into custody in Trinidad
BRIGHTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody, suspected of killing a woman at a Colorado hotel. The Brighton Police Department is reporting 31-year-old Ricardo Perales Cordero was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Trinidad Police Department. Cordero is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder. Investigators believe Cordero...
No charges for resident who shot 2 teens in his yard
The Northglenn Police Department and the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office have come to the conclusion that no arrests or charges will be filed in the deadly shooting of two teenage boys who attempted to get into a Northglenn backyard.
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
KKTV
WARNING: Graphic content. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office releases video of deadly shooting
WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 4 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
Resident won't be charged for killing teens reportedly stealing marijuana
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — No charges will be filed after a man shot and killed two teens in his backyard earlier this month, Northglenn Police Department and 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a joint statement Wednesday. The 16- and 15-year-old juveniles were armed with a machete and semi-automatic...
KKTV
Following alleged poaching ring investigation tied to Colorado Springs, officials say slight spike in cases
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say there’s been a slight rise in poaching lately, in light of a poaching investigation where three men were arrested and two Colorado Springs homes were searched. Parks and Wildlife officers held an interview opportunity Thursday, following a news...
Family car theft ring busted, six arrested for over 50 counts of alleged crime
A multi-agency law enforcement task force busted up a family car-theft ring that involved six suspects and multiple luxury vehicles, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. At a press conference Wednesday, representatives of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, interim Aurora Police Chief Daniel Oates and district attorney's office...
6 suspects arrested in 'large-scale criminal operation'
AURORA, Colo — Authorities announced that a group of friends and family members in a "large-scale criminal operation" were indicted. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the group participated in a series of events that involved identity theft, forgery operation resulting in multiple fraudulent purchases of luxury vehicles, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and aggravated robberies and burglaries.
Vehicle wanted in connection to serious multi-car crash
Police are working to identify a vehicle that was involved in a multi-car crash that occurred on the flyover from northbound Interstate 225 to westbound Interstate 70 and seriously injured multiple people.
KKTV
Fire prompts evacuations in Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small fire prompted evacuations in Boulder County on Thursday. Just after 3 p.m. the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation notice for a neighborhood west of Highway 36 and Nelson Road. At about 3:35 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced the blaze was about 10 acres and crews were “starting to get containment.”
Denver rookie officer fired after Aurora arrest
The Denver Police Department says an officer has been fired after being arrested in Aurora on Saturday night.
Traveler’s vehicle stolen from Denver airport garage
A man who flew to Las Vegas for the weekend said he returned to find his vehicle stolen from the garage at Denver International Airport.
kjzz.com
Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
Getaway car wanted after crime spree in Wheat Ridge
Police are calling the incident "a dynamic and chaotic string of crimes."
Three arrested in Colorado 'poaching ring' case, animal parts seized as evidence
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County. David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related...
Mother and son identified as victims in DougCo I-25 crash
(Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Authorities identified the mother and son killed in an Oct. 12 I-25 crash near Castle Rock.
Elementary student finds father’s handgun in backpack
A father faces a misdemeanor charge after police say he left a gun in his child's backpack, and the child found the gun at school.
Fired officer reportedly got drunk, pulled gun on man
A rookie Denver police officer arrested over the weekend reportedly got drunk, harassed his girlfriend and pulled a gun on a man, arrest documents show.
Police fire shots, arrest man after shooting spree
A suspect is in custody following a string of shootings across Aurora that ended in an officer-involved shooting.
