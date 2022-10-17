Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Two Austin bars make Esquire Magazine's '32 Best Gay Bars in America' list
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin bars made the Esquire Magazine's list of the "32 Best Gay Bars in America." Rain on 4th and Cheer Up Charlies are on the list. Rain is a popular gay nightclub that hosts weekly events including bingo in downtown Austin off of West 4th Street between Lavaca and Colorado streets. Esquire’s Market Editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas said the outside deck area is perfect for catching fresh air and scanning the mixed crowd.
CBS Austin
UT's new Big Bertha II was made by hand in Austin and ready to rumble
AUSTIN, Texas — Its rumble is as big as Texas. It leads the rally cry for hundreds of thousands of fans. And now, after a hundred years, the legacy of an iconic drum will have new life!. We’re talking about Big Bertha, a giant bass drum that leads the...
CBS Austin
Q2 and Austin FC are ready to honor new non-profits with a Q-mmunity Gives grant!
The inspiring Q-mmunity Gives grant program returns after launching last year. Now 3 local non-profits have a chance to get a $50,000 grant from Austin FC and Q2 to help continue their important work in the central Texas community. Q2's Kelley Coffman joined us on the show to share more about the program and application process.
CBS Austin
Don't Be A Monster! House of Torment hosts anti-bullying night
AUSTIN, Texas — House of Torment Haunted Houses is celebrating National Bullying Prevention Month by hosting its anti-bullying night in partnership with the nonprofit, Don't Be A Monster, on October 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. Frank, the Don't Be A Monster Icon, will be present to share his...
CBS Austin
Texas Book Festival is back live in-person after two years of virtual programing
Bookworms, literature lovers, avid readers, and more after 2 years of virtual and hybrid programming, The 27th Annual Texas Book Festival is back in the state capitol and along Austin's iconic Congress Avenue. Fest Literary Director, Matthew Patin, and Participating Author Amanda Eyre Ward join Trevor Scott to share why...
CBS Austin
Caught on camera: Woman steals 14-foot Halloween skeleton from NW Austin neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was caught on camera stealing a 14-foot Halloween skeleton from a northwest Austin neighborhood in broad daylight and the owner needs the public's help in locating it. A Ring camera captured the moment a white SUV parks in front of Grazia Ruskin's house located...
CBS Austin
Georgetown community explores how mass shootings can be prevented
GEORGETOWN, Texas — In wake of the Uvalde tragedy and other deadly shootings- gun prevention has become top of mind for many. Thursday different voices from Georgetown united to have a conversation about how to prevent mass shootings in our community. Attendees and organizers say this wasn’t an easy...
CBS Austin
Formula One doubles/triples the cost of hotel rooms as far as San Marcos
Circuit of the Americas is ready to host its 10th Formula One race this weekend. The United States Grand Prix brought in $434 million in spending in 2021 and this year that number is expected to go even higher. The tourist dollars aren't limited to Austin. Round Rock, Georgetown, and...
CBS Austin
Grease fire breaks out at long-time East Austin restaurant, Sam's Bar-B-Que
AUSTIN, Texas — A grease fire broke out in an iconic East Austin restaurant Wednesday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Sam's Bar-B-Que at 2000 E. 12th Street around 8:50 a.m. Fire crews quickly attacked the flames and extinguished the fire by 9:04 a.m.
CBS Austin
Austin Police Operation Blue Santa celebrates 50 years of holiday help for our neighbors
Back in 1972, Austin Police Operation Blue Santa took flight, and now, 50 years and thousands of assisted families later, they are hard at work to deliver food and toys to families in need during the holiday season. President of Austin Police Operation Blue Santa, Margarine Beaman, joined Trevor Scott with more about how we can all help them make magic for our Austin neighbors.
CBS Austin
$111,500 grant funding is open to Texas Food & Beverage Trailblazers
Calling all farmers, chefs, spirit makers, artisan producers, and more. Texas Food and Wine Alliance Culinary Grant Program is accepting applications to fund your culinary innovations. Jessica Sanders joins Chelsey Khan to explain more about this program. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Pippy!
Whether you're carving pumpkins or handing out candy, this pup would be the perfect Halloween companion. Katie Kennedy from Austin Humane Society is here to tell us about adoptable dog, Pippy! Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their forever home. Follow us on Instagram and...
CBS Austin
Mother, daughter accused of drugging & robbing victims in Downtown Austin
A mother and daughter accused of drugging and robbing people earlier this year while posing as rideshare drivers in Downtown Austin have been arrested, according to police. The alleged robberies that police know of happened over the weekend of February 11-13 in the West 6th and Rainey Street area. CBS...
CBS Austin
Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District enters critical drought restrictions
AUSTIN, Texas — Today, Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District is sounding the alarm. For the first time in almost a decade, they're entering critical drought, Stage III restrictions. There are two drought triggers they look at to make the determination: Barton Springs and Lovelady Monitor Well. Earlier this...
CBS Austin
Two-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin leaves seven people injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Seven people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin Thursday Night. Austin EMS said, six people were transported to local hospitals. Three people suffered life-threatening injuries, two had serious injuries, another had potentially serious injuries, and another refused EMS help. The incident occurred at...
CBS Austin
Austin 911 call center faces long hold times, APD working to recruit more operators
AUSTIN, Texas — A staffing shortage is leading to Austinites waiting longer for a 9-1-1 operator to answer the phone. There has been growing concern throughout the community. The Austin Police Department (APD) and city leaders are now focusing on finding solutions to this critical issue. APD told CBS...
CBS Austin
New resource in Austin helps visually impaired qualify for higher paying jobs
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, a new resource for those who are visually impaired and blind made its debut in Austin. A new certification testing center, one of the only in Texas that accommodates the blind and visually impaired, will allow those to take software certification exams that'll lead to better paying jobs.
CBS Austin
How to prepare your home for cooler weather: Tips from the experts
AUSTIN, Texas — Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical are one of CBS Austin’s advertisers. They say don’t let heating repairs haunt you this Halloween. The company wants to help you get ahead of the game by preparing your home before temperatures drop. Greg Barrett just move...
CBS Austin
Texas School Safety Center conducts surprise safety audits at Central Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas School Safety Center may be visiting your student's school unannounced. It's all part of the center's school intruder detection audits. Governor Greg Abbott requested a school review of Texas Public Schools back in June after the tragic mass school shooting in Uvalde. Several area...
CBS Austin
Local non-profit announces affordable housing development in NE Austin
Local non-profit BiGAUSTIN announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in Northeast Austin. It will be an equity joint venture with Banc of America Community Development Company, LLC. The ASPIRE development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood...
