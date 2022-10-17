ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Two Austin bars make Esquire Magazine's '32 Best Gay Bars in America' list

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin bars made the Esquire Magazine's list of the "32 Best Gay Bars in America." Rain on 4th and Cheer Up Charlies are on the list. Rain is a popular gay nightclub that hosts weekly events including bingo in downtown Austin off of West 4th Street between Lavaca and Colorado streets. Esquire’s Market Editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas said the outside deck area is perfect for catching fresh air and scanning the mixed crowd.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Q2 and Austin FC are ready to honor new non-profits with a Q-mmunity Gives grant!

The inspiring Q-mmunity Gives grant program returns after launching last year. Now 3 local non-profits have a chance to get a $50,000 grant from Austin FC and Q2 to help continue their important work in the central Texas community. Q2's Kelley Coffman joined us on the show to share more about the program and application process.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Don't Be A Monster! House of Torment hosts anti-bullying night

AUSTIN, Texas — House of Torment Haunted Houses is celebrating National Bullying Prevention Month by hosting its anti-bullying night in partnership with the nonprofit, Don't Be A Monster, on October 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. Frank, the Don't Be A Monster Icon, will be present to share his...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Book Festival is back live in-person after two years of virtual programing

Bookworms, literature lovers, avid readers, and more after 2 years of virtual and hybrid programming, The 27th Annual Texas Book Festival is back in the state capitol and along Austin's iconic Congress Avenue. Fest Literary Director, Matthew Patin, and Participating Author Amanda Eyre Ward join Trevor Scott to share why...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Georgetown community explores how mass shootings can be prevented

GEORGETOWN, Texas — In wake of the Uvalde tragedy and other deadly shootings- gun prevention has become top of mind for many. Thursday different voices from Georgetown united to have a conversation about how to prevent mass shootings in our community. Attendees and organizers say this wasn’t an easy...
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police Operation Blue Santa celebrates 50 years of holiday help for our neighbors

Back in 1972, Austin Police Operation Blue Santa took flight, and now, 50 years and thousands of assisted families later, they are hard at work to deliver food and toys to families in need during the holiday season. President of Austin Police Operation Blue Santa, Margarine Beaman, joined Trevor Scott with more about how we can all help them make magic for our Austin neighbors.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

$111,500 grant funding is open to Texas Food & Beverage Trailblazers

Calling all farmers, chefs, spirit makers, artisan producers, and more. Texas Food and Wine Alliance Culinary Grant Program is accepting applications to fund your culinary innovations. Jessica Sanders joins Chelsey Khan to explain more about this program. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Pippy!

Whether you're carving pumpkins or handing out candy, this pup would be the perfect Halloween companion. Katie Kennedy from Austin Humane Society is here to tell us about adoptable dog, Pippy! Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their forever home. Follow us on Instagram and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Mother, daughter accused of drugging & robbing victims in Downtown Austin

A mother and daughter accused of drugging and robbing people earlier this year while posing as rideshare drivers in Downtown Austin have been arrested, according to police. The alleged robberies that police know of happened over the weekend of February 11-13 in the West 6th and Rainey Street area. CBS...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin leaves seven people injured

AUSTIN, Texas — Seven people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin Thursday Night. Austin EMS said, six people were transported to local hospitals. Three people suffered life-threatening injuries, two had serious injuries, another had potentially serious injuries, and another refused EMS help. The incident occurred at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

New resource in Austin helps visually impaired qualify for higher paying jobs

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, a new resource for those who are visually impaired and blind made its debut in Austin. A new certification testing center, one of the only in Texas that accommodates the blind and visually impaired, will allow those to take software certification exams that'll lead to better paying jobs.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

How to prepare your home for cooler weather: Tips from the experts

AUSTIN, Texas — Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical are one of CBS Austin’s advertisers. They say don’t let heating repairs haunt you this Halloween. The company wants to help you get ahead of the game by preparing your home before temperatures drop. Greg Barrett just move...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local non-profit announces affordable housing development in NE Austin

Local non-profit BiGAUSTIN announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in Northeast Austin. It will be an equity joint venture with Banc of America Community Development Company, LLC. The ASPIRE development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy