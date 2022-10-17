ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie

Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its 2017 finale.
wegotthiscovered.com

A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix

Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever

It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
wegotthiscovered.com

A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores

In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel

Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
wegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson reveals WB were so against ‘Black Adam’ they offered him any other superhero role he wanted

As everyone knows, Dwayne Johnson has spent 15 years trying to bring Black Adam to the big screen, and that journey finally comes to fruition this weekend. However, reviews haven’t exactly been stellar, but that doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things. As we’ve seen plenty of times before when it comes to the superhero genre, and even the actor and producer’s own filmography, it doesn’t really matter what the critics think if fans are willing to turn up and show support.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest uninspired attempt at launching a blockbuster franchise hits #1 in 58 countries

The top brass at Netflix have never been shy in admitting that the streaming service remains on the hunt for a marquee blockbuster franchise of its own that has the potential to rival the likes of Star Wars, Harry Potter, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to popularity and cultural impact. If the company keeps churning out forgettable dreck like The School for Good and Evil, though, the wait is poised to go on for a long time to come.
wegotthiscovered.com

The whimpering demise of a legendary franchise escapes its tortured existence on streaming

For a franchise that spawned sequels, prequels, spinoffs, and reboots, as well as sequels to some of those those spinoffs and reboots, there was little chance 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise was going to maintain any qualitative consistency. Instead of going out with a bang, though, the dismal Dark Phoenix sent the iconic mutants on their way with a pathetic whimper.
wegotthiscovered.com

When will the first ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer be released?

2023 is bringing with it plenty of MCU action and one of the most highly anticipated Marvel films is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third film in the Ant-Man franchise, Quantumania has been kept mostly under wraps so far outside of the film’s first trailer being screened exclusively at D23. After this screening, it was not shared on social media or elsewhere, so almost all of the Marvel fanbase has yet to see it for themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jordan Peele refused to reveal spoilers to the cast of his latest horror phenomenon

If you spent several months desperately trying to piece together every hint and clue in regards to the plot of Jordan Peele’s horror feature Nope, then don’t worry — you definitely weren’t alone. As it turns out, not only did the decorated Get Out director refuse to allow spoilers to leak to the horror-loving masses, but Peele even kept the entire cast of the movie out of the loop.
wegotthiscovered.com

Major DCEU star rumored to be the top choice for Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ series

Even though the series was first announced close to four months ago, Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm or deny anything about the in-development Wonder Man series for Disney Plus – with all of the information so far having been reported by the trades as opposed to Kevin Feige’s outfit.

