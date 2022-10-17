ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San José Spotlight

San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills

San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises

San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
SAN JOSE, CA
Indian Country Today

Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories

News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D.  Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4

2.5 earthquake strikes miles outside of San Jose

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.5 earthquake strikes in the South Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of the Alum Rock district in San Jose. The earthquake happened around 1:02 p.m. PT. The location of...
SAN JOSE, CA
rwcpulse.com

First annual holiday 'tamalada' coming to Redwood City this December

The first ever annual holiday "tamalada" event will be taking place in Redwood City this upcoming December. A tamalada is a traditional holiday event that brings families, friends and neighbors together to make a large number of delicious tamales. On top of making tantalizing tamales, tamaladas also serve as social...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Washington Examiner

Bailing on the Bay Area

Work routines vary from city to city. In San Francisco, for example, residents may brush their teeth, put on their work clothes, grab their baseball bat, and begin walking over human feces to start their day. No city is less popular in the country right now than San Francisco. Of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Why San Jose air is worse than other cities

Air quality in the South Bay is worse than neighboring parts of the San Francisco Bay Area—and it hits underserved communities hardest. According to data compiled by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, ozone levels are consistently higher in the San Jose area because of traffic congestion, weather and topography. Local studies show air pollution causes health issues like asthma, and communities of color and low-income neighborhoods tend to see higher levels of pollution than wealthier, whiter neighborhoods due to their proximity to highways and industrial areas.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Where to Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the Bay Area

Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos events around San Francisco. While the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is known for its colorful displays, eye-catching skeletons and elaborate face painting, it is so much more than the fanfare might suggest. Celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a time of remembrance and a celebration of lost loved ones. This joyful Mexican tradition brings families and communities together to eat, sing, dance, celebrate culture and more. Grab your friends and family and get ready to join in on the fun at one of these Bay Area festive celebrations.
BOLINAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Historic Bay Area Map up for Auction

The first map to ever depict the San Francisco Bay Area is headed to auction. KTVU's Heather Holmes and Alex Savidge speak with Catherine WIlliamson with Bonham's auction house about the document's significance and how much it may sell for.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
daytrippen.com

15 San Francisco Road Trip ideas

Here is an excellent list of road trip ideas within a four-hour drive of San Francisco. You will need to get an early start if you plan a day trip. Consider staying at least one night to explore these destinations fully. Travel time 2 hours, 77 miles. Whether you wish...
SACRAMENTO, CA

