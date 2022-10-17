Read full article on original website
San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills
San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises
San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories
News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D. Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
KRON4
2.5 earthquake strikes miles outside of San Jose
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.5 earthquake strikes in the South Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of the Alum Rock district in San Jose. The earthquake happened around 1:02 p.m. PT. The location of...
What is 'Casual Carpool'? Here's why Bay Area commuters are advocating for it to make a comeback
Bay Bridge traffic is creeping back up to pre-pandemic levels, prompting calls for the return of a popular carpool service.
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
rwcpulse.com
First annual holiday 'tamalada' coming to Redwood City this December
The first ever annual holiday "tamalada" event will be taking place in Redwood City this upcoming December. A tamalada is a traditional holiday event that brings families, friends and neighbors together to make a large number of delicious tamales. On top of making tantalizing tamales, tamaladas also serve as social...
Washington Examiner
Bailing on the Bay Area
Work routines vary from city to city. In San Francisco, for example, residents may brush their teeth, put on their work clothes, grab their baseball bat, and begin walking over human feces to start their day. No city is less popular in the country right now than San Francisco. Of...
Santa Cruz city workers reach tentative agreement, end first strike in city history
The first strike in Santa Cruz city history came to an end Wednesday night, with the SEIU-represented city workers reaching a tentative agreement with the City of Santa Cruz. They will vote to ratify the agreement on Friday.
Why San Jose air is worse than other cities
Air quality in the South Bay is worse than neighboring parts of the San Francisco Bay Area—and it hits underserved communities hardest. According to data compiled by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, ozone levels are consistently higher in the San Jose area because of traffic congestion, weather and topography. Local studies show air pollution causes health issues like asthma, and communities of color and low-income neighborhoods tend to see higher levels of pollution than wealthier, whiter neighborhoods due to their proximity to highways and industrial areas.
San Francisco hits 90 degrees, tying with same-day record
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with inland highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.
Anatolian Kitchen Moving to New Palo Alto Address
The restaurant is opening at 340 California Ave following the closure of the its previous Palo Alto location.
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara County Beats Water Conservation Goals Second Month in a Row
For the second month in a row, Santa Clara County exceeded conservation goals set by the Santa Clara Valley Water District and by Gov. Gavin Newsom, reducing water use by 16% compared to 2019. The recommended target was 15%. “It’s encouraging to see local residents and businesses taking action during...
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
Where to Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the Bay Area
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos events around San Francisco. While the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is known for its colorful displays, eye-catching skeletons and elaborate face painting, it is so much more than the fanfare might suggest. Celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a time of remembrance and a celebration of lost loved ones. This joyful Mexican tradition brings families and communities together to eat, sing, dance, celebrate culture and more. Grab your friends and family and get ready to join in on the fun at one of these Bay Area festive celebrations.
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
KTVU FOX 2
Historic Bay Area Map up for Auction
The first map to ever depict the San Francisco Bay Area is headed to auction. KTVU's Heather Holmes and Alex Savidge speak with Catherine WIlliamson with Bonham's auction house about the document's significance and how much it may sell for.
daytrippen.com
15 San Francisco Road Trip ideas
Here is an excellent list of road trip ideas within a four-hour drive of San Francisco. You will need to get an early start if you plan a day trip. Consider staying at least one night to explore these destinations fully. Travel time 2 hours, 77 miles. Whether you wish...
