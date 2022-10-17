ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mora, NM

Officials, residents meeting in Mora to talk wildfire assistance

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AukUW_0icV6Y4z00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials are holding a community meeting Monday evening from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in Mora. At the meeting residents and officials will discuss help for people impacted by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire.

Story continues below:

At the meeting, residents impacted by the wildfire can learn about what is in the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act. Residents can find out how the act can help them and next steps to take in order to get help. The meeting will be held at Mora High School from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe planning commission will hear midtown proposal

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe’s planning commission will review plans for the midtown campus. The commission will hear presentations about the midtown master plan, including land uses and zoning. Those plans will be presented to the governing body ahead of a November vote. The plans are designed to help the city develop […]
SANTA FE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Vegas sets up cameras to tackle speeding issue

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas has now launched a new speed enforcement campaign with speed trailers on one of the city’s busiest roads. The two-speed trailers are along Mill’s Avenue, one outside Robertson High School near Country Club, the other just outside N Gonzales Street. The city says that they have taken […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

USDA offering resources for Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire victims

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  The United States Department of Agriculture is working to provide more help to those affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. The resource fair will connect residents with federal agencies to provide information on how to apply for funding. That includes for homes and farm restoration, rehabbing private land, and compensation […]
MORA, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos gas purging begins Tuesday

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Gas purging will start in Los Alamos Tuesday as part of a natural gas system improvement project. Between 8:00 a.m. and noon, the purging of natural gas from the newly-installed pipeline will happen on Rover Boulevard and State Road 4. According to officials, natural gas purging helps eliminate the risk of […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

LANL using sound waves to improve beer brewing process

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists are behind all kinds of experiments and inventions, and now they’ve devised a way to use sound waves to help brew beer. LANL scientists met with several breweries, including some in Denver, in 2021 to see what problems they faced brewing. A common problem was monitoring […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
beckersspine.com

New Mexico hospital secures $700K knee replacement robots

Presbyterian Santa Fe (N.M.) Medical Center is now offering robotic assisted knee replacement surgery using the Rosa Knee System, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Oct. 17. Presbyterian received two Rosa Knee Systems in July through a collaboration with Nexus Health, an independent, multispecialty physician group whose orthopedic group operates the Presbyterian orthopedic center.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor

SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor. Starting today, the Santa Fe Police Department will be deploying additional police officers in the Cerrillos Road corridor between St. Michael’s Drive to Richards Avenue. Titled “Centralized Aid,” the new operation, SFPD says, will include “proactive, targeted and highly visible patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods and business districts.” Officers will be in the area “to identify infractions of the law and to build relationships with the community,” with a focus including, but not limited to, disorderly conduct, illegal camping, criminal trespassing, narcotic violations and traffic Infractions. “The goal of Operation Centralized Aid is to increase the overall quality of life and safety in the focused area,” SFPD said in a social media post yesterday announcing the initiative. Last month, the city resumed enforcement of its ban on encampments, which had been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, The Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place opened its seasonal overnight shelter; the area around the shelter has been a flashpoint for concerns about crime from neighboring businesses and residents. The new Cerrillos Road-area patrol comes as SFPD reports an increase last month in the average number of motor vehicle thefts and arson. According to September crime statistics SFPD Police Chief Paul Joye is scheduled to present at today’s 4 pm city Public Safety Committee meeting, Santa Fe saw 13 cases of arson last month (compared to one in August) and 55 motor vehicle thefts—nine more than the month before. The 59 burglaries and breaking and entering cases represent a nearly 33% decrease. Assaults remained constant, with 136 last month.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

WANTED: New Mexico man repeatedly getting into police chases

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who keeps getting into police chases this year — and keeps getting out of jail with the promise he’ll behave — is now on the run. You might remember Paul Mares from earlier this year – he was on probation when he took state police on a chaotic 15-minute chase on I-25 near Las Vegas after running a stop sign.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Robber sporting Nike gear robs Santa Fe bank

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Santa Fe police are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robber. Officials say the robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. They say an unknown man walked into the First National Bank at 540 W. Cordova Road. The man demanded money from a teller and […]
SANTA FE, NM
undark.org

In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay

A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
santafe.com

Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen | Heating It Up

“What kind of margaritas do you have?” I smiled, overhearing an obvious first-time visitor to Maria’s, the holy grail of margarita magnificence. The waiter patiently pointed out the bound list of more than 150 variations on the theme, all hand-shaken, and made with 100% agave tequilas. The list includes more than 170 tequilas, too, many of them reposados or añejos, aged tequilas, intended to be enjoyed straight. Tequila was first imported into the United States from Mexico via Santa Fe, so it only seems appropriate to have a place with this kind of selection here today. Take a little time to peruse the list’s descriptions, which are entertaining as well as informative.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and […]
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy