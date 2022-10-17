ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
 3 days ago

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend.

The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught.

Mountain killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days to round up eight of the escaped emus, with three still unaccounted for. One was believed to have been hit by a bus, but has not been not found.

Since then, there have been several sightings.

Ashlee, the emu owner’s fiancé, said the emus are calm when in their pen, but can run fast when they escape.

Emus on the run in Danville

“If you chase them, they’re just going to continue to run further and further away,” she said. “Unfortunately, it’s really hard to catch them when they’re just in a large, open area.”

Comments / 1

Queen of Sarcasmidia
3d ago

That's because every time animal control is called about a siting they don't come out in a timely manner. It was in a friend's yard for 3 hours. NOTHING!

Reply
2
