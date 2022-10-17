Florida man wearing nothing but cowboy hat attacks woman with machete: police

MEDLEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Friday after police said he attacked a woman with a machete while wearing nothing but a cowboy hat.

WPLG reported that an arrest report from Miami-Dade police said Roberto Hercules, 45, attacked the woman Tuesday while she rode her bicycle in Medley.

Police said he asked her for a crack pipe, but when she said she didn’t have it, he chased her with the machete.

The woman tried to jump off her bicycle and run away as Hercules struck her with the weapon multiple times in the head and left arm, according to the report.

On Friday, officers found Hercules sleeping in a tent in Hialeah, still naked alongside two cowboy hats. He was identified by the victim from a photo lineup done at her hospital bed.

According to police, the victim suffered a fractured skull, a brain bleed, a broken arm, and a large cut to her left hand.

Hercules has been charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated battery with a weapon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.