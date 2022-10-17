ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m.

Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Tennessee

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling eastbound.

The coroner’s office said the impact of the tire caused Greenwood to leave the roadway and strike a utility pole. Greenwood was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

State troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

