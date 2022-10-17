Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling eastbound.

The coroner’s office said the impact of the tire caused Greenwood to leave the roadway and strike a utility pole. Greenwood was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

State troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.