thurstontalk.com
SCJ Alliance Celebrates National Employee Ownership Month
The most traditional business model is one built on stockholders and investors who reap the rewards of a company’s success. However, this structure often results in decision makers being disconnected from the day to day needs and interests of an operation. Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) are the wave of the future as small and large businesses transition to a model of employee ownership.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
myedmondsnews.com
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
MultiCare employee information taken in ransomware attack
TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington state healthcare organization said sensitive employee information was impacted after one of its partners was the subject of a ransomware attack in June. Kaye-Smith, a business solutions company, confirmed it was the subject of a ransomware attack involving several of its partners, including MultiCare....
thurstontalk.com
Harvest A Great Job At Harbor!
Harbor is a Top 100 Employer and Voted as one of Washingtons top 10 growing companies, and top 25 best places to work in 2022, being a 4th generation family-owned and operated business. Harvest a great job and get hired same day with full pay, full benefits and full perks....
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
Chronicle
Kroger-Albertsons Merger Raises Fears of Closures, 'Grocery Deserts'
Nothing unsettles the average Seattleite quite like the thought of change at the local grocery store. But change is almost certainly coming for many Seattle-area grocery stores if a proposed merger between the nation's two largest supermarket chains — Kroger, which owns QFC and Fred Meyer, and Albertsons, which owns Safeway — goes forward.
akbizmag.com
Parent Companies of Fred Meyer and Carrs/Safeway Agree to Merge
A Carrs store and a Fred Meyer store face each other across New Seward Highway in Midtown Anchorage. Shopping options for Alaskans may shrink if regulators approve the largest retail merger the state has seen since Safeway took over Carrs supermarkets in 1999. Albertsons, the Idaho-based retail chain that has owned Safeway since 2014, agreed to a buy-out by Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer stores.
Union made: Mary Peltola’s Juneau campaign HQ is embedded inside a public employee union office, which is inside a building owned by Alaska Legislature
Congresswoman Mary Peltola knows which side of the bread her campaign butter is on. She has embedded her Juneau campaign office in the suites of the Alaska Public Employees Association – AFT – AFL-CIO, which is located in a building owned by the Alaska Legislature, right across from the Alaska Capitol.
kafe.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: 3 Acres, a Mansion, and a Pipe Organ on a Burien Bluff
This home just south of Seahurst Park in Burien started its life under the ownership of JB MacDougall, a Gold Rush–era merchant whose Pioneer Square shop MacDougall and Southwick would eventually become a popular department store. However, it was as the mansion of Hollister Sprague, a high-society Seattle attorney and an early partner in the firm that would become Perkins Coie, that would gain it its most significant feature.
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Here are The 5 Reasons Eastern Washington Hates Seattle
After moving to Eastern Washington it became apparent to me that they don't hate western Washington by any means, they just hate Seattle. My curiosity began to grow, as I witnessed people being truly disgusted by the big city on the west coast, so I started to ask people why they hate Seattle.
nypressnews.com
The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B
There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
thetacomaledger.com
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
nbcrightnow.com
Project studies WA ballot rejection disparities
SEATTLE, Wash.- The Washington state mail-in ballot process provides widespread access to the voting process. A State Auditor's analysis of the 2020 election concluded that the number of ballots rejected due to improper completion is small, but that there is room for improvement. The Evans School's Evans Policy Innovation Collaborative...
Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of
I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
Gov. Jay Inslee tours Tacoma Public Schools' Healthcare Academy
TACOMA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee took a tour of Mount Tahoma High School Wednesday morning to look at how Tacoma Public Schools (TPS) is bringing healthcare resources directly to students, thanks to a partnership with Multicare. The district partnered with Multicare to open up a healthcare clinic on...
