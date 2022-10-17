Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q95fm.net
Logan County Man Wanted On Bench Warrant
A man out of Logan County was recently indicted in federal court on charges of meth possession and possession of over 40 grams of Fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Thomas Matthew Blankeship was initially accused of possessing the drugs on June 10th of this year. He also stands accused of possessing a handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
wkdzradio.com
Strange Behavior Call Leads To Drug Charges For Hopkinsville Man
A report of a man acting strange on West 9th Street at Bethel Street in Hopkinsville led to drug charges for a Hopkinsville man Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Robert King was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech when officers arrived just after 5 pm. He reportedly admitted to having drugs on him and after a search meth and synthetic drugs were found.
wkdzradio.com
Moped Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A moped was reported stolen on North Fowler Avenue in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an orange Pony moped was taken without the owner’s consent. The moped is valued at $1,400. No arrest has been made.
WBKO
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged After High-Speed Pursuit In Christian County
A man and woman were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit on Cox Mill Road in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Quarles says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Joseph Tyree on Eagle Way after he nearly missed hitting his cruiser.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With DUI After Hopkinsville Crash
A Hopkinsville man was found unresponsive after a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Caleb Sims was eastbound when it hit a truck driven by Allen Jackson in front of Sims that was stopped at the intersection.
westkentuckystar.com
Christian County man arrested after alleged explicit online contact with minor
A Christian County man is in the Marshall County Detention Center after an investigation into alleged sexually explicit online contact with a minor. After an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch, troopers arrested 28-year-old Logan S. Fryar of Christian County and seized equipment believed to be used to facilitate the contact. That equipment has been taken to the KSP forensic lab for further investigation.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Meth Possession
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on Fort Campbell Boulevard Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a hotel to locate 32-year-old Bobby Oliver and as they entered the building he went to the bathroom with two bags in his hands. When officer searched the bags and the bathroom a black pipe was found in his bag and meth in a container in the trash can.
WBKO
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly
A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
wkdzradio.com
Bond Reduction Hearing Postponed In Oak Grove Murder Case
One of the people charged with the murder of the person they were supposed to be caring for has requested a bond reduction in Christian County Circuit Court although Wednesday’s denial came as a surprise to Ann Harrison. She and Jacob Gilstrap are both charged with murder, first-degree criminal...
Tennessee man faces additional charges after allegedly shooting at FBI agents
A Clarksville, Tennessee, man is facing additional federal charges stemming from an incident where he's accused of shooting at federal agents.
wkdzradio.com
Forensic Testing Still Pending In Sharpe Street Murder Case
A November pre-trial conference has been set for the Hopkinsville man charged with a fatal shooting last year as his trial date draws closer. Mory Burse is charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Devon Kendrick following a report of shots fired on Sharpe Street in July of last year.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Death Of Christian County Jail Inmate
An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 41-year-old Jacob Deason was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. Deason was pronounced dead at the hospital and was taken for an autopsy in Louisville.
westkentuckystar.com
Two people wanted for questioning by Benton police
The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people for questioning. Anyone with information on the identity of the man and woman in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Bradshaw Road Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound when the driver attempted to pass an SUV at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit the SUV. The car then went off the...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Canton Street Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on Canton Street at the intersection of Blane Drive Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a utility vehicle was westbound when it hit an SUV in front of it. The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Inmate Dies At Hospital After Being Found Unconscious
An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the inmate whose name has not been released was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. The inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital...
wkdzradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash
A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
wkdzradio.com
Veterans Court Graduates Seeking to Move Forward
Kentucky’s Veterans Treatment Courts are designed to assist veterans who transitioned to society and became involved with the criminal justice system because of mental health disorders or substance abuse. On Monday, the three latest graduates of Christian County’s Veterans Treatment Court Program were honored in front of families, friends,...
Comments / 4