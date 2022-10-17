A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on Fort Campbell Boulevard Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a hotel to locate 32-year-old Bobby Oliver and as they entered the building he went to the bathroom with two bags in his hands. When officer searched the bags and the bathroom a black pipe was found in his bag and meth in a container in the trash can.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO