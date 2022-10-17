ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive.com

Why a Michigan prep football team’s fate could hinge on the flip of a coin

On a Sunday morning in Oct. 2019, Rick Winbigler sat in the kitchen of Durand High School athletic director Bryan Carpenter with his eyes closed and adrenaline rushing through his body. The Clarkston native coached high-level prep football in in Oklahoma before making his way back to Michigan to turn...
DURAND, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing

Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Lumen Christi names Josh Tropea boys basketball coach

JACKSON -- Josh Tropea will serve as boys basketball coach at Lumen Christi. The school announced the hiring Monday evening. Tropea had coached at Chelsea in 2020-21 and 2021-22, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-19 record over the past two seasons, a 2019 district title and the SEC-White title before stepping down in April. He was succeeded at Chelsea by former Grass Lake girls basketball coach Andrea Cabana.
ANCHORAGE, AK
MLive.com

Check out which Jackson-area football teams are trending up

JACKSON -- And now there is one week left to go. The playoffs start soon, and for some teams that will mean a chance to keep going, while for others the season will end on Friday. Here are the teams in the Jackson area who have things pointed in the...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area teenager honored by University of Michigan marching band

MUSKEGON – Dametrius “Meechie” Walker has become an extended member of the Michigan football family this season and received a special gesture from the University’s band this past weekend prior to kickoff against Penn State. The Muskegon-area teenager had developed into a 3-star prospect as a...
MUSKEGON, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Finally,Raising Cane’s Has Come To Lansing!

Raising Cane's is here! By here, I mean in Michigan. By in Michigan, I mean on Grand River in East Lansing! Anyone who has tried Cane's knows how good it is. You might say, "It is just chicken fingers." I am here to tell you that Cane's is the upper echelon of chicken fingers. The secret could very well be the sauce. I can tell you from experience, every time a Cane's opens, people get really excited. It also brings in some traffic. This was true in Lansing when they opened their doors yesterday.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Jackson County township seeking a $25.6M bond to fix all its local roads

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Leoni Township is asking its voters to approve a $25,6-million bond proposal in the Nov. 8 general election to help it fix all local roads. Jackson County Department of Transportation and Leoni Township officials presented the proposal in a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. A majority of the township’s roads are in poor condition and in need of extensive repairs, JCDOT Managing Director Angela Kline said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
JACKSON, MI
Fox17

Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday. The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Jackson-area mansion on six private acres features heated floors, pool for $1.9M

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home on a six-acre wooded lot near Jackson offers luxuries like heated floors, vaulted ceilings and a 20-foot-by-40-foot heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road in Summit Township is located off a gated drive just minutes north of Jackson College. Custom-built for its current owner in 2011, the home features 7,900 square feet of finished living space, with six bedrooms and five baths laid out across three levels that offer ample opportunity for hosting or multi-generational living.
JACKSON, MI

