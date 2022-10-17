Read full article on original website
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
MLive.com
Why a Michigan prep football team’s fate could hinge on the flip of a coin
On a Sunday morning in Oct. 2019, Rick Winbigler sat in the kitchen of Durand High School athletic director Bryan Carpenter with his eyes closed and adrenaline rushing through his body. The Clarkston native coached high-level prep football in in Oklahoma before making his way back to Michigan to turn...
"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing
Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
MLive.com
Lumen Christi names Josh Tropea boys basketball coach
JACKSON -- Josh Tropea will serve as boys basketball coach at Lumen Christi. The school announced the hiring Monday evening. Tropea had coached at Chelsea in 2020-21 and 2021-22, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-19 record over the past two seasons, a 2019 district title and the SEC-White title before stepping down in April. He was succeeded at Chelsea by former Grass Lake girls basketball coach Andrea Cabana.
Take a look inside Jackson High School's brand new athletic center
Students can get in shape and practice several different sports in this brand new multi-million dollar field house at Jackson High School.
MLive.com
Check out which Jackson-area football teams are trending up
JACKSON -- And now there is one week left to go. The playoffs start soon, and for some teams that will mean a chance to keep going, while for others the season will end on Friday. Here are the teams in the Jackson area who have things pointed in the...
MLive.com
Check out the Ann Arbor-area football teams trending up heading into regular season finale
ANN ARBOR – The final week of the regular season is upon us and there are a couple Ann Arbor-area football teams who are in good shape entering Week 9. See which teams are heading in the right direction and check out the power rankings at the bottom of the story.
MLive.com
The meaning behind the Michigan football team’s ‘Sack the Stigma’ shirts
ANN ARBOR -- Earlier this season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said his players have “big hearts” and “really care about others.” Their latest cause is another example. Several Wolverines have been wearing “Sack the Stigma” apparel on the field during pregame warmups, in press conferences,...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker hopes Michigan State gets injured players back for trip to No. 4 Michigan
This is a bye week for Michigan State before another rivalry matchup against Michigan. It’s a chance for the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) to prepare for the No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) and also to get healthy. Michigan State has been plagued by injuries this season, especially on...
MLive.com
Penn State players threw PB&Js at UM players during tunnel scuffle, Michigan staff says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Players from Penn State apparently threw more sandwiches than they did touchdown passes Saturday, at least that’s what one staffer with the Michigan Wolverines is saying. According to a tweet from the UM football team’s dietician Abigail O’Connor, several peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were...
MLive.com
Here is how Jackson-area football teams stand in the race for playoff points
JACKSON -- There is one week left in the high school football regular season in Michigan, one week left for teams to state their case for inclusion in the playoff field. Here is where teams in the Jackson area stand in the race for playoff points with one week to go.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area teenager honored by University of Michigan marching band
MUSKEGON – Dametrius “Meechie” Walker has become an extended member of the Michigan football family this season and received a special gesture from the University’s band this past weekend prior to kickoff against Penn State. The Muskegon-area teenager had developed into a 3-star prospect as a...
MLive.com
Former Michigan softball player Lauren Esman off to fast start at Alabama
RICHLAND, MI – Lauren Esman packed her bags and made an 800-mile trip south over the summer after transferring from the University of Michigan to the Alabama softball team. Through three games of fall ball, the Southwest Michigan native appears to be adjusting quite well to her new home.
MLive.com
Second-half goal lifts Gull Lake to soccer district title over Parma Western
MIDDLEVILLE – One goal in the second half and a dominating control of possession lifted the Gull Lake boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Parma Western in the district final Wednesday at Thornapple Kellogg’s Bob White Stadium. It was scoreless until the 52nd minute when the...
Finally,Raising Cane’s Has Come To Lansing!
Raising Cane's is here! By here, I mean in Michigan. By in Michigan, I mean on Grand River in East Lansing! Anyone who has tried Cane's knows how good it is. You might say, "It is just chicken fingers." I am here to tell you that Cane's is the upper echelon of chicken fingers. The secret could very well be the sauce. I can tell you from experience, every time a Cane's opens, people get really excited. It also brings in some traffic. This was true in Lansing when they opened their doors yesterday.
wlen.com
Adrian Police Department Investigation Leads to Arrest of Former Youth Soccer Coach
Adrian, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a former youth soccer coach with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has been arrested in Texas, and charged with a total of 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct. 34-year-old Andrew Olnhausen has been charged as follows:. Four counts...
wtvbam.com
Reserve Grand Champion hog dies in Hillsdale County barn fire
READING TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A number of 4-H animals including a Reserve Grand Champion hog from this years Hillsdale County Fair were lost in a Monday night barn fire northeast of Reading. The Hillsdale Daily News reports the fire broke out at around 10:00 p.m. on South Sand...
Jackson County township seeking a $25.6M bond to fix all its local roads
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Leoni Township is asking its voters to approve a $25,6-million bond proposal in the Nov. 8 general election to help it fix all local roads. Jackson County Department of Transportation and Leoni Township officials presented the proposal in a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. A majority of the township’s roads are in poor condition and in need of extensive repairs, JCDOT Managing Director Angela Kline said.
Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
Fox17
Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday. The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.
Jackson-area mansion on six private acres features heated floors, pool for $1.9M
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home on a six-acre wooded lot near Jackson offers luxuries like heated floors, vaulted ceilings and a 20-foot-by-40-foot heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road in Summit Township is located off a gated drive just minutes north of Jackson College. Custom-built for its current owner in 2011, the home features 7,900 square feet of finished living space, with six bedrooms and five baths laid out across three levels that offer ample opportunity for hosting or multi-generational living.
