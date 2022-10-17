Read full article on original website
Jj Foster
3d ago
he Been sick they don't do nothing till it's too late this my best friend and he told me about the treatment there
Reply(2)
11
Isaac Wilford
3d ago
I keep telling y'all them folks don't check on you for hours I know I was in there min of time's haven't been back since 2010 and not looking to going back if it's God will
Reply
5
NuVuBoolmafo
3d ago
wow....wtf....wtf.... why are so many people dying in jail here omg this is the 3rd person to die in jail in the past 9 months.... how.....wtf....
Reply
4
Related
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Death Of Christian County Jail Inmate
An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 41-year-old Jacob Deason was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. Deason was pronounced dead at the hospital and was taken for an autopsy in Louisville.
whopam.com
Foul play not suspected in local inmate’s death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Christian County Jail inmate who was found unconscious earlier this week. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says it appears 41-year old Jacob Deason of Hopkinsville died from natural causes and there were no signs of trauma. He says they are awaiting test results to determine the specific cause of death.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With DUI After Hopkinsville Crash
A Hopkinsville man was found unresponsive after a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Caleb Sims was eastbound when it hit a truck driven by Allen Jackson in front of Sims that was stopped at the intersection.
WBKO
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged After High-Speed Pursuit In Christian County
A man and woman were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit on Cox Mill Road in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Quarles says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Joseph Tyree on Eagle Way after he nearly missed hitting his cruiser.
wevv.com
Pair arrested on drug and burglary charges after incident at Webster County apartments
Two people are facing drug and burglary charges in Webster County, Kentucky, after police say they were were found inside an apartment that wasn't theirs with meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The Providence Police Department says officers went to some apartments on North Broadway Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Bradshaw Road Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound when the driver attempted to pass an SUV at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit the SUV. The car then went off the...
westkentuckystar.com
Seven-day investigation into fentanyl trafficking nets two arrests in Murray
A seven-day drug investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of two men on trafficking charges. The Calloway County Sheriff's said they were able to make undercover purchases of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone pills over seven days. The counterfeit pills reportedly contained fentanyl. On Monday, with help...
wevv.com
Police: Man calls 911 from inside Madisonville business after breaking in through window
A man was arrested on charges of burglary, public intoxication, and criminal mischief after breaking into a business in Madisonville, Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a business on West Arch Street early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. When officers...
wevv.com
Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say
A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
whopam.com
Woman injured in East Seventh Street accident
A woman was injured in a vehicle versus utility pole accident Tuesday morning on East Seventh Street. It happened a few minutes after 7:30 near the railroad crossing and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center. Hopkinsville police...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Canton Street Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on Canton Street at the intersection of Blane Drive Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a utility vehicle was westbound when it hit an SUV in front of it. The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
q95fm.net
Logan County Man Wanted On Bench Warrant
A man out of Logan County was recently indicted in federal court on charges of meth possession and possession of over 40 grams of Fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Thomas Matthew Blankeship was initially accused of possessing the drugs on June 10th of this year. He also stands accused of possessing a handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
wkdzradio.com
Forensic Testing Still Pending In Sharpe Street Murder Case
A November pre-trial conference has been set for the Hopkinsville man charged with a fatal shooting last year as his trial date draws closer. Mory Burse is charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Devon Kendrick following a report of shots fired on Sharpe Street in July of last year.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly
A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
WBKO
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing
A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
wkdzradio.com
Bond Reduction Hearing Postponed In Oak Grove Murder Case
One of the people charged with the murder of the person they were supposed to be caring for has requested a bond reduction in Christian County Circuit Court although Wednesday’s denial came as a surprise to Ann Harrison. She and Jacob Gilstrap are both charged with murder, first-degree criminal...
wvlt.tv
Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
wkdzradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash
A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
Comments / 22