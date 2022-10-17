ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salley Carson Says She’d Sue Bachelor In Paradise If She Could

By Debbie
 3 days ago
Bachelor in Paradise has been having a lot of fun with Salley Carson ‘s suitcase. So far we have seen Salley’s suitcase in various places around the resort, including on the beach and floating in the pool (nestled safely in a life ring, of course).

But where (and  who) is Salley ?

The Saga of Salley began in September 2021, when the Southern belle was listed as one of the 31 women who would be competing for Clayton Echard ‘s heart on Season 26 of The Bachelor .

Salley ‘s “occupation” on the show was listed as “Previously Engaged,” which is extremely sexist in the first place. What woman wants to be defined  by her marital status as her profession?

Even though the show was portraying Salley as a single woman, news soon surfaced that she had been in Mexico celebrating her bachelorette party with a group of friends just weeks prior to the start of filming, per US Magazine .

Then during the January 2022 premiere, viewers watched Salley meet Clayton before the official limo entrances as she debated whether she was ready to be on the ABC series. She told the lead that she called off her previous engagement due to a “lack of trust,” but ultimately turned down Clayton’s offer of an early rose, before departing for home.

Now Salley is getting another chance at love in Sayulita, Mexico.

The medical professional finally showed up in Paradise on the October 12th episode and not only claimed her suitcase, but she brought along some new baggage, too.

After bartender Wells Adams told a convoluted tale that claimed Salley missed her flight to Mexico due to “explosive diarrhea,” she shared that the actual reason for her late arrival was just another case of cold feet, not gastric distress.

“I checked my bags,” she said. “I got to the gate and I was like, ‘You know what? I can’t do it.'” So Salley ‘s suitcase arrived in Paradise long before Salley ever showed up.

And once she finally arrived, Salley didn’t get a warm bienvenidos a México . On the one hand, Justin Glaze and Salley reportedly shared a kiss at the Stagecoach Festival, so she might be his ticket to stay.

On the other, Wells was told by producers to stir the pot and tell Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi that Salley quit Paradise after calling her ex-fiancé at the airport. When they pull her aside, Salley explains that she wanted to have a conversation with him before going on the show. Her relationship with her ex is obviously still important to her — she turned down three of the show’s flights for it, after all — because talking about it causes Salley to get “pissed off.”

“If anyone here can’t understand that I have respect for the guy that I was with before this, then I’m out,” Salley snaps. “It is what it is, you know? And that’s exactly why you don’t trust anyone on this [bleep]-ing beach.” Boom. Welcome to Paradise !

Shanae and Genevieve are the self-appointed BIP Reasons-for-Being-Here Police and just want people to be here for the “right reasons.” Enough already with the “right reasons” BS. Who cares?

They don’t truly care if Salley (or anyone) is there for the “right reasons.” Shanae and Genevieve, who were previously mortal enemies when they were competing for Clayton , apparently have joined forces to weed out the competition. Next they’ll be making friendship bracelets and braiding each other’s hair.

“There are also a lot of people here who are here for the wrong reasons, they just don’t say it,” Salley fires back. True enough. “I’ve been told a lot of things about other people that I would never breathe a word [of] on this beach, because I’m true to myself.” Big missed opportunity. If you’re gonna start a fight within your first fifteen minutes on TV, might as well go all out, right?

The damage, however, is done and Salley ‘s out and headed back to the hotel. They have better AC there anyway. James Bonsall labels the entire situation a “show up and blow up.”

While describing her BIP experience on her Instagram, another user suggested she should “Sue ABC.” Salley responded, “[I] Would if I could.” Those Bachelor contracts are reportedly airtight.

Poor Salley . Bachelor Nation can be brutal.

TELL US- DO YOU FEEL BAD ABOUT THE WAY SALLEY WAS TREATED ON BIP? DO YOU THINK IT’S STRANGE HOW SHANAE AND GENEVIEVE ARE SUDDENLY BBF’S?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth]

Comments / 6

Ronnie Hoffman
1d ago

Sue them for what exactly? How about them suing her for all the missed flights, hotel reservations and wasting precious time that could've been spent on someone who really wanted to be there?

Reply
4
casey
3d ago

Salley is a nut job. feel sorry for her ex .those shows are disgusting but paradise is amusing

Reply
11
Phyliss Williams
3d ago

so silly. Salley apparently is not stable.

Reply
12
