Selena & Hailey Just Took a Photo Together After Rumors Hailey ‘Stole’ Justin—& They May Have the Same Tattoo

By Lea Veloso
 3 days ago
Besties! Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s photos from the Academy Museum Gala are so cute. The model and the Only Murders in the Building actress looked amazing together and it looks like they might share something in common—other than dating Justin Bieber.

The duo was photographed by Tyler Hampton and embraced each other at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California on October 16, 2022. Fans were ultimately shocked by the photos, with many of them commenting, “the world is healing.” After the iconic photos were taken, fans resurfaced a video on TikTok that noted that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and Rhode founder have similar tattoos of the sparkle emoji on their hands.

So is their bond unbroken? A couple weeks ago, Hailey talked to Call Her Daddy’s Alexandra Cooper about how the two are on amicable terms after rumors spread that the two had a feud over their common lover, Justin Bieber. “I respect her, there’s no drama personally,” she said. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.” She then explained how the three of them talked about their relationships and it brought a clearer understanding from all sides, saying it gave her “a lot of peace” and that the three of them “know what happened.” “It is what it is,” she said. “You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative and there’s gonna be new ones that come. It’s never gonna end and that’s why I get to the point — that’s why I didn’t speak about a lot of this stuff.”

Hailey also dispelled the rumors that she was with Justin while he was with Selena. “No, not one time,” she clarified. “When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship — ever, at any point. … It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that.” She continued, “I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have, like, back and forth with someone, but even that was not the situation. I can say, period, point blank: I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.”

Hailey and Justin met in 2009, through her dad Stephen Baldwin. At the time, Justin was dating Selena. Hailey and Justin met again in 2011, but it wasn’t until 2016 during one of Justin’s breaks from Selena that rumors of a budding romance between Justin and Hailey began to circulate. The couple was confirmed through a photo of Justin locking lips with Hailey in 2016. The couple would break up shortly after and Justin went back to Selena. After he broke up with Selena for the final time, he reunited with Hailey and he proposed to her in the Bahamas in 2018. Justin confirmed that he proposed through an Instagram post, “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.” They married in a courthouse wedding in September 2018, just four months after reuniting and two months after announcing their engagement. A year later, they celebrated their love again at their second wedding in South Carolina.

