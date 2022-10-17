ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

22-year-old man pleads guilty to murder in killing of Barry Ransom, Morgan student shot in Towson

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

22-year-old man pleads guilty to murder in killing of Barry Ransom, Morgan student shot in Towson

BALTIMORE -- A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of Barry Ransom, a Morgan State University student shot last year in the parking lot of The Shops at Kenilworth, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office said.

Kevin Sharp, a Towson resident, entered a guilty plea Monday morning in the case of the October 2021 shooting.

In a statement, Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said he hopes "that the excellent investigative job of the Baltimore County Police and preparation of the case by the Assistant State's Attorney's will send a clear message that outrageous acts such as these will be addressed with justice for Mr. Ransom and the citizens of this County."

Prosecutors said Ransom  arranged to meet Sharp in the parking lot on Oct. 25, 2021 at 10 p.m., and brought two friends with him.

Sharp then robbed Ransom and his friends, prosecutors said. Investigators said at the time they believed it was a drug deal gone wrong .

Police found evidence of a bullet hole inside the car where the meeting took place, as well as a substance that appeared to be marijuana throughout the vehicle, according to charging documents.

Ransom was shot in the arm, and as he "attempted to run, Sharp shot him in the back" shortly before 10:30 p.m., prosecutors said.

First responders found Ransom in a wooded area near the Trader Joe's parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Using surveillance video and phone records, police determined Sharp walked to the meeting from his apartment near the shopping center, prosecutors said.

Police later found items belonging to Ransom and his two friends in Sharp's apartment.

Ransom, 21, was a junior studying accounting, the university said last year.

His parents released a statement to WJZ last year calling their son "a loving, caring young man."

"He has made many accomplishments within his 21 years of life. The grief is too much to bear and we have too many questions that need to be answered," they said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 23.

