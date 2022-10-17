This is the second man shot by Hillsboro police to be released from the hospital and booked in the past week. A Klamath Falls man police say broke into several homes and led officers on a vehicle chase south of Hillsboro, before being shot by an officer, has been released from the hospital and faces a litany of charges. Patrick James Robertson, 40, was shot at the roundabout near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and River Road late at night on Oct. 6. Police were pursuing him after he allegedly broke into two occupied homes in South Hillsboro, threatening occupants...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO