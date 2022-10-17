It was finally discovered after years of sitting. The Dodge Coronet was a very interesting car for automotive enthusiasts back in the day. On one hand it sort of combined luxury and style with performance to make a muscle car. On the other hand it was also big and bulky and had a bit of a reputation for being a grandma‘s car. Either way, enthusiasts today look at this car and think of how crazy it is that all the manufactures were able to build something so versatile in the late 1960s. One example of a car sort of known for its performance, or lack thereof, while also wearing the cornet badge was the Coronet 440 which many thought had a 440 cubic inch V8 under the hood. However, as one knowledgeable enthusiast went on to explain in video format, this was not necessarily the case.

