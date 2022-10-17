ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Surge in pediatric respiratory illness straining resources at hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Children's hospitals across the country are running out of space because of a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus is no exception. "We are busy over in the in-patient side," NCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rustin Morse said. "Our ICUs...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Juvenile judges, community members discuss youth crime in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Juvenile judges and neighbors got together Thursday to discuss the growing issue of adolescent crime, especially the gangs of kids known as the Kia Boys, who are stealing cars. The goal was to come together and think of solutions for the kids stealing cars, their...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

U.S. Surgeon General visits Central Ohio to discuss youth mental health

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — With one in five children living with a mental health disorder, according to Nationwide Children's Hospital, the U.S. Surgeon General visited Central Ohio and stressed the importance of talking about our struggles. Dr. Vivek Murthy joined forces with a Nationwide Children's Hospital psychiatrist Dr. Ariana...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus COVID expert keeping an eye on 'up and coming' variant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There may be another COVID wave coming. The sub-variant known as BQ.1 is concerning as it is possible vaccines and boosters won’t touch it and this version of the virus seems to spread faster than most. Ohio Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

ODOT tractor hit by semi in Pickaway County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crew working along U.S 23 was struck by a semi Thursday. ODOT said the semi crashed into the back of an ODOT tractor. The crews working were not injured, ODOT said. So far this year, ODOT said 106...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County seeking hundreds more poll workers ahead of midterm elections

COLUMBUS (WSYX) — The Franklin County Board of Elections is trying to recruit hundreds of additional poll workers ahead of the November 8th midterm elections. “We certainly couldn't do what we do to hold an election with 879,000 registered voters with just our full-time staff of, I think, 46 people.” board spokesman Aaron Sellers said. “There's no way we would be able to pull this off without poll workers in our 309 voting locations.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Good Day Columbus: 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show has begun!. The four-day celebration attracts over 400,000 people every year and is filled with many activities and events. The show began on Wednesday and will conclude Saturday. Those attending can expect a number of contests, parades, food, drinks, games,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus has new plan to get plows on low-priority streets this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The next time you see a snow plow driver down your street in the city of Columbus, it could be an accountant, a human resources officer, or a parks department worker. The city’s plan to get plows down low-priority streets? Borrow drivers from other departments....
COLUMBUS, OH

