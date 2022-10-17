Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Surge in pediatric respiratory illness straining resources at hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Children's hospitals across the country are running out of space because of a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus is no exception. "We are busy over in the in-patient side," NCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rustin Morse said. "Our ICUs...
WSYX ABC6
New round of rental assistance available for those in need in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Urban League has helped some 1,700 families in the past year with emergency rental assistance, and now with winter quickly approaching, more help is on the way. Marie Agee is one of the applicants who received help this past year. "The lord he...
WSYX ABC6
Juvenile judges, community members discuss youth crime in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Juvenile judges and neighbors got together Thursday to discuss the growing issue of adolescent crime, especially the gangs of kids known as the Kia Boys, who are stealing cars. The goal was to come together and think of solutions for the kids stealing cars, their...
WSYX ABC6
U.S. Surgeon General visits Central Ohio to discuss youth mental health
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — With one in five children living with a mental health disorder, according to Nationwide Children's Hospital, the U.S. Surgeon General visited Central Ohio and stressed the importance of talking about our struggles. Dr. Vivek Murthy joined forces with a Nationwide Children's Hospital psychiatrist Dr. Ariana...
WSYX ABC6
US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Education Association investigating members who worked during 3-day strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association's Board of Governors voted Thursday to investigate members who may have crossed the picket line and worked during the union's three-day strike in August. In a letter sent to members obtained by ABC 6/FOX 28, CEA President John Coneglio said the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus COVID expert keeping an eye on 'up and coming' variant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There may be another COVID wave coming. The sub-variant known as BQ.1 is concerning as it is possible vaccines and boosters won’t touch it and this version of the virus seems to spread faster than most. Ohio Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools hosting job fair Thursday for variety of positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools is holding a job fair Thursday as it looks to fill a variety of positions. The CCS event is on the campus of Columbus State Community College at the Center for Technology and Learning located at 290 Cleveland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WSYX ABC6
Drug sweep mixes interdiction and outreach as addicts try find path to recovery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement and treatment workers in Fairfield County teamed up Thursday on a drug sweep called “Operation Bridge.”. The teams were aiming to remove drugs and drug traffickers from the streets as well as to connect people with “substance use disorder” to help and treatment.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Attorney, police propose more security for Hilltop apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Attorney and Columbus police are working to improve security measures with the owners of a Hilltop apartment complex that has been the scene of criminal activity over the years. "Wedgewood has been a place where violence happens," Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein...
WSYX ABC6
COTA volunteers prepare to distribute hundreds of boxes of food to Linden community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Volunteers are taking time out of their day on Wednesday to pack up fresh produce and distribute it to those in need in the Linden area. COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group is teaming up with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to give back. Volunteers are spending...
WSYX ABC6
ODOT tractor hit by semi in Pickaway County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crew working along U.S 23 was struck by a semi Thursday. ODOT said the semi crashed into the back of an ODOT tractor. The crews working were not injured, ODOT said. So far this year, ODOT said 106...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County seeking hundreds more poll workers ahead of midterm elections
COLUMBUS (WSYX) — The Franklin County Board of Elections is trying to recruit hundreds of additional poll workers ahead of the November 8th midterm elections. “We certainly couldn't do what we do to hold an election with 879,000 registered voters with just our full-time staff of, I think, 46 people.” board spokesman Aaron Sellers said. “There's no way we would be able to pull this off without poll workers in our 309 voting locations.”
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Columbus: 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show has begun!. The four-day celebration attracts over 400,000 people every year and is filled with many activities and events. The show began on Wednesday and will conclude Saturday. Those attending can expect a number of contests, parades, food, drinks, games,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus family marks tragic anniversary of young father's death, calls for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is marking the tragic anniversary of her son's death while continuing her fight for justice. James Johnson was shot and killed two years ago at a Sunoco gas station on Sullivant Avenue. Thursday evening, his family held a vigil at the very...
WSYX ABC6
Lancaster company receives $75M in federal funds for lithium-ion battery recycling factory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion in federal grant money to make electric vehicle batteries. The Energy Department announced on Wednesday the grants that will be used to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles.
WSYX ABC6
Group tasked with investigating police misconduct, excessive force opens Columbus office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Inspector General wants the community to know they are open and in a permanent location. The Department of the Inspector General of the City of Columbus had been in a temporary space so far, but now the office at 50 West Town Street is open.
WSYX ABC6
Suspect accused of attacking employee, stealing gaming systems from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of attacking an employee at a store on the northeast side and stealing several gaming systems. Police said at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, the suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked an employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus has new plan to get plows on low-priority streets this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The next time you see a snow plow driver down your street in the city of Columbus, it could be an accountant, a human resources officer, or a parks department worker. The city’s plan to get plows down low-priority streets? Borrow drivers from other departments....
