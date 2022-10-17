COLUMBUS (WSYX) — The Franklin County Board of Elections is trying to recruit hundreds of additional poll workers ahead of the November 8th midterm elections. “We certainly couldn't do what we do to hold an election with 879,000 registered voters with just our full-time staff of, I think, 46 people.” board spokesman Aaron Sellers said. “There's no way we would be able to pull this off without poll workers in our 309 voting locations.”

