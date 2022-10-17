Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
intheknow.com
Ring doorbell captures UPS driver’s lightning-fast reflexes when 4-year-old is pinned by 100-lb. package
A UPS driver didn’t think twice when he heard the faint cries of a little boy pinned down by a heavy package — and now, the heart-stopping security footage is going viral. The video, captured by a Ring doorbell and later uploaded to the subreddit r/HumansBeingBros, quickly gained over 8,000 upvotes and 100 comments.
$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
Woman, 20, who was born in prison and adopted at the age of four reveals how her biological father kept an ultrasound photo for 18 years before they reunited - and says it helped her to 'piece together' her identity
A woman who was born in prison and adopted when she was four has revealed her amazement after she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb. Tiegan Boyens, 20, from York, always knew she had...
21 People Who Most Definitely Regret Literally Every Single Decision They Made Last Week
Not ideal, folks. Not ideal at all.
WKRC
Rare gold coins found during kitchen renovation fetch couple over $800K at auction
A couple in England uncovered a treasure as they were renovating their home. The husband and wife, who have chosen to remain anonymous, found a collection of rare gold coins underneath the floorboards in their kitchen, according to the BBC. The collection was recently sold for over $800,000 at auction.
"I Thought It Was Illegal": People Are Sharing The Dumbest Thing Everyone 100% Believed Was True
"DARE and Nancy Reagan made me believe that I would be approached by drug dealers with free samples more frequently than has actually happened."
Café charges rude customers more than double for their beverages: 'Say please'
Hussain shares that some customers pull a funny line on them by saying, 'Can I order one Hello, desi chai, please.'
WKRC
Still-loyal NXIVM members speak to 'The Vow' documentary crew in season 2 debut
In its long-awaited second season debut, interviews with still-loyal members of the group NXIVM lead the first episode of HBO's "The Vow." The recorded introduction teases the eventual interview with the second-in-command: Nancy Salzman. In an undated recording spoken straight to camera, she defends her group against the use of...
