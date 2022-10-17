Read full article on original website
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
AEW Issues Update on Adam Page’s Status Following AEW Dynamite Injury
Due to Adam Page’s injury, the world title match that was scheduled to take place between Jon Moxley and Adam Page on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite had to be stopped. AEW has issued the following in a recent update. “Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by...
Kevin Nash Does Not Believe Triple H Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame on His Own
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Kliq This,” Kevin Nash discussed a wide variety of topics. The D-Generation X stablemates of Triple H were honored with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Triple H. However, Nash is under the impression that Triple H will not be inducted on his own because, now that he is in charge, Nash thinks he has no intention of putting himself forward for the honor.
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
First Match Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
The first match for next week’s WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina has been announced. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley next Monday. This is a non-title match, but it has the potential to lead to another title shot for Bayley. Belair...
Footage and Photos from “Hangman” Adam Page Injury, Several Stars React
The wrestling world has taken to social media to comment on “Hangman” Adam Page following last night’s AEW Dynamite. As seen during the show, Page was battling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship when the match was stopped and called off, with the commentators reacting as Page was stretchered out of the ring.
Becky Lynch Discusses Why She Prefers Being a Heel to Being a Babyface
Becky Lynch made a visit at NYC Advertising Week, where she discussed why she enjoys playing the role of a heel rather than a babyface. Lynch said, “I think human nature is we just generally don’t want to like people and certainly now, certainly that’s Twitter nature. So you have so much freedom that you can do anything, you can have fun. If people don’t like you, ‘well, I’m doing my job well. If people like you, well, you’re so entertaining, how can people not like you?’ It’s a lot easier, it’s a lot more fun in that aspect. Being a babyface, I tend to naturally fall into. I think, honestly, I’m not the greatest athlete in the world and I think my story of perseverance has registered with a lot of people. Fans can get behind that underdog who constantly has to overcome.”
Kurt Angle Reflects on How the WWE Locker Room Got Back at Daniel Puder
During an interview on “TheBubbaArmy” YouTube show, Kurt Angle discussed Daniel Puder and gave his opinions on the matter. During the Royal Rumble match in 2005, one of the memorable moments was when Tough Enough Champion Daniel Puder took beatings from veteran WWE star. Angle placed responsibility for the beating on Puder’s bad attitude.
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (10/18/22)
A very good episode of AEW Dynamite was slightly marred this week due to an injury to Hangman Page. However, there was some great in ring action on what was dubbed, “Title Tuesday”. There was four championship matches, all of which were very good. As well as a phenomenal promo segment from MJF and William Regal.
Two Matches and More Set for Post-Halloween Havoc Edition of WWE NXT
WWE NXT will air a special Tag Team Title Tuesday episode next week. In addition, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend their title against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, while NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will face off against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up for 10/21/2022
Before NXT aired on television, the October 21 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers follow:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.
Jon Moxley Looks Forward To Giving Back At This Point In His Career
Jon Moxley recently spoke with Tony Pike and Rick Ucchino on Cincy 360 for an interview promoting tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, OH. During the discussion, the AEW star claimed the past three years have been the best of his career and spoke about how he is now ready to give back to the sport.
Karl Anderson to Wrestle for NJPW and WWE The Same Night?
Will Karl Anderson be wrestling for NJPW and WWE the same night?. Karl Anderson is scheduled to defend his NJPW NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo on the November 5 Battle Autumn show in Osaka. On the October 17 edition of WWE RAW it was made official that Anderson, Doc Gallows and AJ Styles will be meeting the team of Finn Balor, Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia which is also scheduled for November 5th.
MJF Reportedly Not Interested in a Face Turn
MJF is content with his position as AEW’s top heel and is unlikely to want for that to change any time soon. Dave Meltzer mentioned on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that even if MJF is getting babyface reactions from fans, he does not want to become a good guy in AEW.
Caprice Coleman Talks About Not Being Booked To Work ROH’s Supercard Of Honor
Caprice Coleman recently appeared as a guest on Da Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the ROH commentator spoke about not being booked for the ROH Supercard of Honor event. Featured below are some of the highlights. On why he was not booked...
Character Change for Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth Coming, Comedy Gimmick Dropped
WWE started hinting at a change for two company veterans this week on Main Event. A segment took place between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth. Truth was asked by Benjamin if he understood his (Benjamin’s) obsession with details. He claimed that he used to be like Truth and that he had had his fun. Benjamin said that veterans had advised him to take everything seriously because he might never again have such a great opportunity.
WATCH: AEW Road To Cincinnati Special For Tonight’s Loaded Show (Video)
The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before tonight’s stacked show in Cincinnati, OH. Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.
WWE Star Would Book Logan Paul to Defeat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel
Ronda Rousey gave her thoughts on the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul, which will take place at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE, while she was live streaming on YouTube. “I’m going to say this in the best way possible. What they need to do with Logan Paul...
Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt Set for WWE SmackDown, Latest Line-Up
This Friday night’s WWE SmackDown is expected to feature Bray Wyatt. Wyatt will be returning to SmackDown this week in Toledo, Ohio, according to a tweet from the WWE BT Sport account. As was previously reported, Wyatt will now represent the blue brand in an effort to increase the ratings for SmackDown on FOX.
Bret Hart Denies Earl Hebner’s Claim That “Montreal Screwjob” Was a “Work”
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997 during a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest. Many years later, Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner about the match, expressing his belief that the entire event was a work. Bret Hart...
