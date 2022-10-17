This is one of only 88 right-hand-drive examples of the 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB produced during the four-year production run. Delivered new in the UK, this is advertised as being one of only a few RHD 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB made. Fast forward to 2020, and it was imported into the United States, following a slight refresh of appearance and mechanical parts. Now on Bring a Trailer, it can be your next vintage supercar collectible.

24 MINUTES AGO