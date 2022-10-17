Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
2nd suspect found, arrested in connection to August shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man on the run who deputies say is connected to a shooting in Cutler has been arrested. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for 23-year-old Jesus Robledo of Orange Cove as the second suspect in the shooting at the Cutler Food Mart back in August.
Man shot in apartment with family inside in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 30-year-old man was shot in his apartment with his family inside in Southwest Fresno on California and Tulare Avenues, according to police. Fresno police say unknown suspects broke a bedroom window and shot the man many times. The man was able to call for...
Wanted felon arrested following Clovis chase that ends in Fresno
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A chase that began in Clovis ends with a man in custody in Fresno. The Clovis Police Department attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation near Hwy 168 and Herndon on Wednesday afternoon. The driver failed to stop and kept going on the highway....
Caught on Camera: Suspected DUI driver nearly crashes into officer in Madera
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A suspected DUI driver in a black truck was spotted on camera almost crashing into an officer Wednesday afternoon in Madera. The Madera Police Department says, “Thank goodness for defensive driving techniques and our wonderful training staff.”. The officer is seen in the camera...
Cracking down on fentanyl abuse in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — If you sell drugs to somebody in Fresno County and they die taking them, you can now be charged with their murder. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to make that announcement. The district attorney says drug abuse has...
FOX26 viewer reports mail, including ballots left in Fresno field
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A concerned FOX26 viewer reported some mail, including multiple voting ballots left in a field in West Fresno. According to the viewer, several mailboxes have been recently broken into. The mail found could possibly be what was taken from the mailboxes near Ashlan and Polk Avenues.
Gov. offers $50,000 rewards for murders in Fresno, Kern, Alameda & Ventura Counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Newsom's office announced $50,000 rewards for unsolved murders in Fresno, Kern, Alameda, and Ventura counties. The announcement for the availability of the rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the 2001 murder of Kyrin Wright in the City of Fresno. There...
Woman shot by homeowner after attempted break-in near Kerman, deputies say
KERMAN, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was shot by a homeowner early Wednesday morning after deputies say she tried to break into a home in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they responded around 3:00 a.m. to a home near W. Ashlan and N. Sycamore Avenues for an attempted break-in.
2 wanted in connection to robberies in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — Two people are wanted after police say they carried out a few robberies from a local business in Madera. The Madera Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying the man and the woman caught on camera. Police say the duo is wanted...
Man arrested, found with stolen vehicles and 15 catalytic converters in Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. — A man was arrested after police say he was found with 15 catalytic converters and stole two vehicles in Chowchilla. Officers were called to the 400 block of North 2nd St. on Wednesday for reports of a stolen vehicle. While there, a witness told police and...
$15,000 of football equipment missing, trailer stolen out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A youth football team is now missing much of their gear as their sports trailer was stolen in Merced. The East Campus Education Center says their trailer holding over $15,000 worth of football equipment was taken on Tuesday. According to Merced PD, the trailer is a...
15-year-old teen reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old teen has been missing for over a week now from Fresno. Jasmin Hernandez was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10 at Fresno Community Hospital. Family members say, Jasmin attends Edison High School but has not attended and her cell phone remains off along with her social media accounts.
Man on bicycle dies after he was hit by truck in Fresno Thursday morning
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Bullard Ave. is closed between Cedar and Chestnut Avenues near Fresno State after a man on a bike was hit by a truck Thursday morning. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say the victim was a...
Veterans get heroes welcome returning on Central Valley Honor Flight
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A band and hundreds of enthusiastic family, friends, and supporters turned out at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport Wednesday night to welcome home the veterans of the 23rd Central Valley Honor Flight. 68 Valley veterans basked in the love and delight of a grateful crowd...
CHP K9 Beny sniffs out $145,000, believed to be drug money
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Beny helps seize $145,000 cash believed to be obtained by the sale of drugs from a CHP Merced traffic stop. The crime-stopping pup was asked to sniff the exterior of the 2017 Kia Forte for a traffic infraction and gave an alert to the odor of narcotics.
$210,000 donated to Clovis North band members to fund NY trip for Thanksgiving Day Parade
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Clovis North Band members are one step closer to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as a generous donation has popped up. $210,000 will help cover the rest of the cost to allow all team members to go. We are humbled by...
Local animal shelter sends out plea for help as inflation rises
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Inflation is not just hitting your pockets, it's also hitting local animal shelters. If your mind has been on your money lately, you're not alone. The U.S. Bureau of labor statistics reports inflation in the U.S. rose over 8% in September compared to the same time last year.
$4.2 million winning lottery ticket bought out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A $4.2 million winning prize ticket was bought out of Fresno. Sara Bailey says she purchased her tickets at a Vons on Cedar and Shephard Avenue in Fresno, buying ten plays. She says she was at home cooking dinner on the night of the big...
Woman dead after being hit by car while crossing street in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now dead after being hit by a car while crossing the street Wednesday night in Visalia. Police say the driver did not stop but turned herself in a short time later. The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. at Tulare Avenue and Mooney...
