Fresno, CA

Man shot in apartment with family inside in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 30-year-old man was shot in his apartment with his family inside in Southwest Fresno on California and Tulare Avenues, according to police. Fresno police say unknown suspects broke a bedroom window and shot the man many times. The man was able to call for...
FRESNO, CA
Wanted felon arrested following Clovis chase that ends in Fresno

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A chase that began in Clovis ends with a man in custody in Fresno. The Clovis Police Department attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation near Hwy 168 and Herndon on Wednesday afternoon. The driver failed to stop and kept going on the highway....
CLOVIS, CA
Cracking down on fentanyl abuse in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — If you sell drugs to somebody in Fresno County and they die taking them, you can now be charged with their murder. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to make that announcement. The district attorney says drug abuse has...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX26 viewer reports mail, including ballots left in Fresno field

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A concerned FOX26 viewer reported some mail, including multiple voting ballots left in a field in West Fresno. According to the viewer, several mailboxes have been recently broken into. The mail found could possibly be what was taken from the mailboxes near Ashlan and Polk Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
Woman shot by homeowner after attempted break-in near Kerman, deputies say

KERMAN, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was shot by a homeowner early Wednesday morning after deputies say she tried to break into a home in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they responded around 3:00 a.m. to a home near W. Ashlan and N. Sycamore Avenues for an attempted break-in.
KERMAN, CA
2 wanted in connection to robberies in Madera

MADERA, Calif. — Two people are wanted after police say they carried out a few robberies from a local business in Madera. The Madera Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying the man and the woman caught on camera. Police say the duo is wanted...
MADERA, CA
$15,000 of football equipment missing, trailer stolen out of Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A youth football team is now missing much of their gear as their sports trailer was stolen in Merced. The East Campus Education Center says their trailer holding over $15,000 worth of football equipment was taken on Tuesday. According to Merced PD, the trailer is a...
MERCED, CA
15-year-old teen reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old teen has been missing for over a week now from Fresno. Jasmin Hernandez was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10 at Fresno Community Hospital. Family members say, Jasmin attends Edison High School but has not attended and her cell phone remains off along with her social media accounts.
FRESNO, CA
Veterans get heroes welcome returning on Central Valley Honor Flight

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A band and hundreds of enthusiastic family, friends, and supporters turned out at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport Wednesday night to welcome home the veterans of the 23rd Central Valley Honor Flight. 68 Valley veterans basked in the love and delight of a grateful crowd...
FRESNO, CA
CHP K9 Beny sniffs out $145,000, believed to be drug money

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Beny helps seize $145,000 cash believed to be obtained by the sale of drugs from a CHP Merced traffic stop. The crime-stopping pup was asked to sniff the exterior of the 2017 Kia Forte for a traffic infraction and gave an alert to the odor of narcotics.
MERCED, CA
Local animal shelter sends out plea for help as inflation rises

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Inflation is not just hitting your pockets, it's also hitting local animal shelters. If your mind has been on your money lately, you're not alone. The U.S. Bureau of labor statistics reports inflation in the U.S. rose over 8% in September compared to the same time last year.
FRESNO, CA
$4.2 million winning lottery ticket bought out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A $4.2 million winning prize ticket was bought out of Fresno. Sara Bailey says she purchased her tickets at a Vons on Cedar and Shephard Avenue in Fresno, buying ten plays. She says she was at home cooking dinner on the night of the big...
FRESNO, CA

