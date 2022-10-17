ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Bond set for Chicago man accused of stealing police officer's personal vehicle

WHEATON, Ill. - A Chicago man charged with stealing an Addison police officer's personal vehicle was ordered held on $500,000 bail Thursday. Jerome Fears, 20 of Bronzeville, was charged with 10 felony counts related to the alleged incident last month, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
ADDISON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Maywood man gets prison time for trafficking fentanyl, heroin

MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Maywood man has learned his fate after trafficking fentanyl and heroin in the Chicago area. Earlier this year, 46-year-old Rayloe Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to deliver. In a plea agreement, officials say Jackson admitted that on April 3, 2020,...
MAYWOOD, IL
CBS News

7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN TV

South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday

CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man indicted for ‘straw purchasing’ 27 guns in Indiana for Chicago resident

CHICAGO - A man is facing federal charges for allegedly buying 27 guns in Indiana on behalf of a Chicago resident. From 2016 to 2019, 27-year-old Ricardo Larrea purchased 26 handguns and one shotgun for the Chicago resident, who identified which firearms he wanted an allegedly paid Larrea to buy them, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy