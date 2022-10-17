Read full article on original website
Cook County woman sentenced for telling Black cyclist to leave Winnetka pier
WINNETKA, Ill. - A Northfield woman has been sentenced to a year of probation after reaching a plea deal on charges that she told a man to leave a Winnetka pier because he was Black. Irene Donoshaytis, 65, at first told the man he was not allowed on the beach...
Cook County Sheriff cracks down on carjacking with new initiative
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart describes law enforcement's anti-theft tracking initiative which uses window decals to deter carjackers.
Bond set for Chicago man accused of stealing police officer's personal vehicle
WHEATON, Ill. - A Chicago man charged with stealing an Addison police officer's personal vehicle was ordered held on $500,000 bail Thursday. Jerome Fears, 20 of Bronzeville, was charged with 10 felony counts related to the alleged incident last month, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
10 people charged in fentanyl-laced drug trafficking ring on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A federal drug trafficking investigation has leas to charges against ten people for allegedly conspiring to sell at least 35 kilograms of fentanyl-laced drugs on the West Side of Chicago. During the multi-year probe, law enforcement seized more than a kilogram of narcotics, as well as 13 firearms...
Chicago woman charged with beating 87-year-old to death at senior living apartment building
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with beating an 87-year-old woman to death at a senior living apartment building on the South Side. Shearly Gaines, 69, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair at the Lincoln Perry senior homes in...
New initiative allows Cook County Sheriff's Office to track vehicles if stolen | How to register
The sheriff's office is trying to combat carjacking, and they've added a new way that could potentially track your car faster.
Maywood man gets prison time for trafficking fentanyl, heroin
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Maywood man has learned his fate after trafficking fentanyl and heroin in the Chicago area. Earlier this year, 46-year-old Rayloe Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to deliver. In a plea agreement, officials say Jackson admitted that on April 3, 2020,...
Domestic battery charges dropped for Cook County judge after woman who accused him backs out
CHICAGO (CBS) — Domestic battery charges against a Cook County judge have been dropped after the woman who accused him decided she didn’t want to move forward with the case. Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. He was arrested at...
7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud
CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
COPA: CPD officers reported more than 200 cases of misconduct by other officers
Three years into the federal consent decree, the Chicago police department appears to have taken to heart one of the pillars - encouraging and protecting officers who report misconduct by their fellow officers.
CPD officer charged in Jan 6 attack turns down plea deal from prosecutors
Photos in the complaint allegedly show Officer Karol Chwiseiuk inside the Capitol, even inside a senator's office, along with text messages that allegedly reveal he used racial slurs.
Dozen CPD officers receive suspension notifications for May 2020 melee with protesters
Nearly two and a half years after a major scuffle between Chicago police and protesters, the city has settled a federal lawsuit and CPD is taking disciplinary action.
Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
Police promise more patrols after Wrigleyville armed robberies, but not clear how many cops will be deployed
CHICAGO - Lake View business leaders were promised more police officers during a meeting Thursday afternoon about a string of armed robberies just south of Wrigley Field over the weekend. But it was unclear how many officers will be deployed and for how long. The offer falls short of a...
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
As Brazen Chicago Carjackings Continue, Cook County Sheriff to Announce ‘Anti-Carjacking' Initiative
After several recent and brazen carjackings in Chicago — including one incident captured on video that took place in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway — the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is expected to announce an "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the crimes. According...
Chicago police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo now facing dismissal
Early on March 29, 2021, Officer Eric Stillman chased Toledo into an alley in Little Village and fired a single shot into the teenager’s chest, a split-second after the teen dropped a handgun and raised his hands.
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
Man indicted for ‘straw purchasing’ 27 guns in Indiana for Chicago resident
CHICAGO - A man is facing federal charges for allegedly buying 27 guns in Indiana on behalf of a Chicago resident. From 2016 to 2019, 27-year-old Ricardo Larrea purchased 26 handguns and one shotgun for the Chicago resident, who identified which firearms he wanted an allegedly paid Larrea to buy them, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
